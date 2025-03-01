Arsenal plot €120m move for La Liga duo next summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster squad: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly looking to launch a €120 million move to sign Nico Williams and Martin Zubimendi. The Gunners are willing to spend €60 million on each player to bolster their squad this summer.

Ad

As per a report in Fichajes.net, Mikel Arteta is keen on getting players to bolster his squad this summer and sees the two LaLiga stars as the ideal fits. He believes that Williams can be the addition they need in attack and wants to pay a €2 million premium on his release clause in the summer.

Barcelona and Manchester City tried to sign the winger last summer but the Spaniard decided to stay with Athletic Bilbao. He took the advice from Jose Mourinho to make a move to the Premier League after the former Chelsea manager.

Ad

Trending

He said via the Evening Standard:

"Nico is wonderful. At the last Euros, everyone was talking about Yamal, Yamal, Yamal… who is obviously another fantastic young player. But personally, I prefer Nico. He is a fantastic footballer. One cannot think that a Turkish club could sign him. I hope he ends up at Real Madrid."

Zubimendi was a target for Liverpool last summer, but he, too, opted against the move. He is now a target for Arsenal, and the midfielder has changed his mind and is open to leaving Real Sociedad. He reportedly has a €51 million release clause but the Gunners are open to paying a premium for him as well.

Ad

Arsenal target rejected Liverpool last summer to help LaLiga side

Martin Zubimendi spoke to El Diario Vasco last year and confirmed that he rejected offers. The Arsenal target claimed that he desired to help Real Sociedad and said via Liverpool.com:

“I went on vacation, and it caught me by surprise. It wasn’t something I had planned. I reacted when the situation arose. It was an uncomfortable time for me, but I weighed the pros and cons and concluded that the best option was to stay."

Ad

“I don’t believe in 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunities. If you’re good and want to achieve something, it will come to you. There’s no need to rush. I looked at my personal progression, who I am, and the club’s project. I stayed because I knew this season would be important for me in the team, and I still had steps to take. It wasn’t that hard of a decision. There were many reasons for my decision, but I was selfish and thought about what was best for me. And that was staying," Zubimendi added.

Liverpool remain interested in the midfielder, while Manchester City were also said to be keeping tabs on the Arsenal target.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback