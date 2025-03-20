Arsenal plot move to bring ex-Everton forward back to Premier League amid ongoing search for new attackers: Reports 

Arsenal are considering bringing former Everton forward Moise Kean back to the Premier League as their search for a striker intensifies, as per Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb. Recent reports have linked the Gunners to numerous strikers across Europe.

Forwards Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injuries, forcing the Gunners to use midfielder Mikel Merino as a makeshift striker.

In the January transfer window, it was reported that Arsenal were targeting Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, but a deal couldn’t materialize. As such, they are now turning their attention elsewhere.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Arsenal are in contact with Fiorentina to understand the feasibility of signing Moise Kean. The 25-year-old has seen his stock rise in Florence this season, scoring 20 goals and providing three assists in 34 appearances across competitions.

Kean played in the Premier League for Everton between 2019 and 2023. However, he failed to impress during his four-year stay at the Merseyside club. His period there was also marred with loan moves. He eventually left the Toffees for Juventus in 2023 and joined Fiorentina in the summer of 2024.

As per the abovementioned source, Moise Kean has a release clause of €52 million, but his current market value is €30 million as per Transfermarkt. His current contract with Fiorentina will expire in 2029.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have their work cut out for the signature of Kean, as it is being claimed that West Ham United and Newcastle are also interested in the player.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak responds to Arsenal transfer links

Alexander Isak has spoken about the reports linking him with a move to Arsenal this summer. The Swede has reportedly been on the Gunners’ radar for some time.

Mikel Arteta's side were said to be put off by Newcastle’s £150 million valuation for Isak in the January transfer window. While the valuation appears to have dropped, the Magpies are expected to resist any bids for their striker.

Isak was recently asked about the links to Arsenal, and in response, he affirmed his commitment to Newcastle and revealed his desire to play in the Champions League next season with the Tyneside club. He told Fotbollskanalen (via Evening Standard):

"There’s not much to say, really. I’ve commented on my situation and my security in Newcastle several times. It’s been written how much I love the city and the club, how well I feel there.

"I’m not thinking about the future. I just want to perform for Newcastle. Now we won the cup, but we want to finish strong and qualify for the Champions League. That’s where my focus lies."

Isak has made 28 goal contributions for Newcastle in 33 appearances across competitions this season.

