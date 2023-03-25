Arsenal plot stunning move to sign 19-year-old Premier League star: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Gnonto, 19, has emerged as one of the most gifted talents in the Premier League since joining the Whites from Zurich in a deal worth up to £7 million last summer. He shot to fame after registering 15 goal involvements in just 1,533 minutes of first-team action for the Swiss Super League side last season.

A right-footed technical operator blessed with pace and flair, the nine-cap Italy star has proved to be a rare positive for Leeds this campaign. Operating primarily as a left inside-forward, he has scored four goals and laid out three assists in 20 games across all competitions so far.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal have expressed an interest in snapping Gnonto up ahead of the 2023-24 season. Manchester City and Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the diminutive Italian's development and are keen to join the race if Leeds fail to remain in the Premier League this campaign.

Gnonto, who has a deal until June 2027 at Elland Road, could demand a high fee for his services due to his desirable age and contract situation. Leeds are willing to enter negotiations for the Inter Milan academy graduate if a bid in the region of £30 million to £40 million is tabled.

Should Gnonto join Arsenal in the near future, he would provide solid competition to Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left flank. He could step in as an emergency centre-forward option too.

The Gunners are currently atop the 2022-23 Premier League table with 69 points from 28 matches, eight points ahead of Manchester City.

Serie A centre-back opens up on his regret over rejecting Arsenal switch back in 2019

Speaking to Cronache di Spogliatoio, Torino defender Armando Izzo expressed his frustration at snubbing a summer move to the likes of Arsenal and Inter Milan after the 2018-19 campaign. He said:

"The year I renewed with Torino, after qualifying for Europa League, my former agent and the president Urbano Cairo told me that Arsenal and [Antonio] Conte's Inter Milan were there for me. I had a feeling for Torino, I believed in the club's project and I stayed another year. That year, I scored six goals and I didn't hear from any team. I asked myself, 'how is it possible that there is no team?'."

Izzo, 31, is currently on a season-long loan at Monza after falling out of favour at his parent club Torino ahead of the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has registered a goal and an assist in 20 Serie A matches so far.

