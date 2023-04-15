Arsenal plot surprise move for Premier League star in red-hot form - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa striker Ollie Wakins, who has been in scintillating form under Unai Emery.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners will keep tabs on Wakins' situation as he holds talks with Villa over a new contract. His current deal with the Villains expires in 2025.

Arsenal are believed to have held a previous interest in Watkins and could reignite their pursuit of the English frontman. However, there is confidence from Villa and in the player's camp that a new deal will be sorted at Villa Park.

Watkins has been a key asset for the Villains this season, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in 32 games across competitions. 11 of those goals have been since Emery succeeded Steven Gerrard in October. He has scored nine goals in his last 11 league games.

The Villa striker could be handed a bumper new contract which would take him over £100,000 per week. He currently sits on a reported £75,000 at present. The higher-ups at Villa Park and Emery want to reward him for his hot streak of form.

However, Arsenal will be aided in a potential swoop for Watkins by the fact that he is a fan of the club and adores the legendary Thierry Henry. He told Sports Gazette back in 2020:

"That’s the dream, to play for Arsenal one day. But, you know, it’s a long shot. I'm an Arsenal fan so Thierry Henry was my (idol) he’s unbelievable to watch. He was the idol growing up really."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reveals the moment he wanted Aaron Ramsdale at the Emirates

Aaron Ramsdale has shone since arriving at the Emirates.

Arsenal sealed the signing of Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United in 2021 for £30 million. He arrived at the Emirates with doubters given that the Blades were relegated from the Premier League the season before.

However, Ramsdale has been one of Arteta's best signings since joining the Gunners. He has featured 33 times across competitions this season, keeping 13 clean sheets. The English shot-stopper produced perhaps his best performance in his side's 2-2 draw with Liverpool last time out (April 9).

Arteta has revealed that he decided he wanted to sign Ramsdale after his side faced Sheffield United in the 2020-21 season. He said (via Metro):

"It was when we played against him. And obviously I watched him a lot and that presence and that energy he had, I thought this is the one."

The Gunners boss added that Ramsdale was under pressure after suffering relegation with Sheffield United and Bournemouth during the early stages of his career:

"He has been really, really good and probably against the odds because when you look at his past and where he was coming from, he got relegated twice, it was difficult to imagine it."

