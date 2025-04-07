Arsenal plot transfer tactic to snap up Real Madrid star in €30m deal: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly planning to use their UEFA Champions League tie against Real Madrid to further their agenda of signing midfielder Arda Guler. The Turkiye international has been reported to be unhappy with his limited playing time at the Santiago Bernabeu and the Gunners will reportedly use their European showdown to initiate talks.

Arda Guler has played 33 times this term, recording a total of 1,170 minutes for Carlo Ancelotti's side. The youngster has three goals and seven assists in only 11 starts for the Spanish giants in the 2024-25 season.

Defensa Central reports that the Gunners are prepared to offer a fee of around €30 million for the former Fenerbahce youngster, who is a player of interest to Mikel Arteta. The Arsenal manager has been an admirer of the 20-year-old midfielder since his teenage days at Fenerbahce and is prepared to jump at an opportunity to sign him.

Arda Guler is considered by Real Madrid as one of their future stars, and the club will likely turn down any offers to take him away. The young midfielder has a deal until 2029 in place, and the club has firmly declared internally that he is not for sale at any price.

Despite rumors claiming that Guler is unhappy in Madrid, the Turkish star is prepared to remain at the club and hopes to break through at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has interest from several European sides, including Inter Milan and Real Sociedad, but will look to remain with Los Blancos.

Arsenal have successfully signed the likes of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid in recent seasons and will look to repeat the trick with Guler.

Real Madrid star returns as club reveals squad list for Arsenal tie

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been included in the squad to face Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Los Blancos are set to travel to London for their Champions League quarterfinal clash with the Gunners.

Courtois has made the squad for the game after missing the last four games for club and country through injury. The experienced goalkeeper is available for the game while Andriy Lunin misses out through injury.

Both goalkeepers were unavailable for their LaLiga defeat to Valencia at the weekend, with Fran Gonzalez featuring between the sticks.

Former Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos also misses out through injury, as does France international Ferland Mendy. Teenage midfielder Chema Andres, as well as fellow youngsters Jacobo Ramon and Gonzalo Garcia, have been included in the squad for the clash against the Premier League outfit.

