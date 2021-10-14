Arsenal plotting £25m January offer for attacker compared with Neymar - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly planning a move for Club Brugge star Noa Lang.

According to reports from Voetbal24 (via The Daily Mail), the Gunners are interested in signing the forward. They are willing to pay up to £25 million to acquire his services in the winter transfer window.

The rumored transfer is an interesting one as Lang only moved to Club Brugge on a permanent transfer earlier this summer. He spent last season with the Belgian outfit on loan from Ajax.

Lang, who can play on both wings as well as down the center, was extremely impressive during the 2020-21 campaign. He registered 17 goals and 11 assists for Brugge in 38 matches across all competitions.

Lang was also named the Belgian top flight's Young Player of the Season, as he scored 16 goals in 29 league appearances. His efforts helped Brugge secure the league title last season.

The 22-year-old's brilliance also resulted in his first cap for the Netherlands during the ongoing international break. He played the final 28 minutes for Louis van Gaal's side during their 1-0 victory over Latvia on October 9.

The Arsenal target has played 13 matches for Brugge across all competitions this season, registering four goals and four assists. He also helped his side secure the Belgian Super Cup, netting a penalty in Brugge's 3-2 victory over Genk.

Lang also recently drew comparisons with Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar. The comparisons were made after the Dutchman impressed during his side's surprise 1-1 draw with the French giants on Matchday 1 of this season's UEFA Champions League.

Noa Lang could provide Arsenal with an edge in attack

Arsenal's interest in signing Noa Lang makes sense as they have struggled to score on a consistent basis in recent campaigns. The Gunners have managed just 10 goals from seven league matches this term and are currently 11th in the Premier League.

Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been inconsistent of late. Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette doesn't seem to be a part of Mikel Arteta's plans at the moment and could depart for free next summer. Big-money signing Nicolas Pepe has also failed to address the club's needs in front of goal.

As a result, Arsenal have had to depend on the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka, who are not out-and-out goalscorers, to find the back of the net. The addition of Lang would help reduce the burden on the duo.

Additionally, the 22-year-old would also fit into Arsenal's youth project and their bid to create a team for the future. He also brings unpredictability and versatility to the table, which could aid the Gunners' push for the European spots this season.

Arsenal will face some competition for Lang's signature, however, with AC Milan and Leeds United also said to be interested. Both clubs were linked with the forward throughout the summer before he eventually joined Club Brugge.

