Arsenal plotting blockbuster summer move for Real Madrid star this summer: Reports

Arsenal are eyeing a sensational €30 million bid this summer for Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler, according to The Sun. The 20-year-old had a disappointing first season in LaLiga, having struggled with injury. His immediate future at the Bernabeu, however, appears to be decidedly in the balance, as his second season has seen limited minutes.

Ad

Guler was signed by Madrid from Fenerbahce in the summer transfer window of 2023 although has failed to gain a regular first-team place under Carlo Ancelotti. He played just 10 league matches in the 2023-24 season, netting six times in a total of just 373 minutes on the pitch.

His playing time has barely improved this season. He has racked up 711 minutes in the league across 20 appearances, scoring once and providing four assists. He has been more regular in the Copa del Rey, playing all five games, and this has led to two goals and three assists from the playmaker.

Ad

Trending

This has not yielded fruit in more playing time. Guler finds himself behind Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Luka Modric in Real Madrid’s midfield pecking order. This has created an opportunity for rumors to evolve about a relocation to another club for minutes.

One player to make the shift between the two clubs is Martin Odegaard, who signed for Arsenal in search of more first team football. The Norwegian playmaker has become a lynchpin for the Gunners, and his path could serve as a similar journey for Guler.

Ad

Questions remain about whether they actually need an attacking midfielder, given the emergence of Ethan Nwaneri. However, the Gunners appear intent on exploring a deal as the summer transfer window looms.

Real Madrid pull back from Arsenal pursuit of La Liga midfielder

Arsenal are closing in on long-awaited deal for Martin Zubimendi as the Gunners prepare to negotiate with Real Sociedad over the midfielder, and Real Madrid could lose out. The English giants are ready to trigger the £51 million release clause in his deal and feel they now have a green light to complete the transfer.

Ad

Real Madrid had expressed increasing interest in the 26-year-old, particularly after their midfield was overrun during a UEFA Champions League defeat to the Gunners. Both sides faced off at the Emirates Stadium, where the Londoners trounced their Madrid counterparts 3-0.

However, the Spanish giants have yet to make any moves, leaving the Gunners clear to continue moving forward (via football.london). Zubimendi has personal terms in place and Arsenal are increasingly confident the midfielder will be their first big signing of the summer.

His signing would solve a critical need for Mikel Arteta’s team, with both Thomas Partey and Jorginho expected to depart at season’s end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More