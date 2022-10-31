Arsenal plotting January move for 22-year-old MLS attacker to provide cover for Bukayo Saka: Reports

Arsenal are eyeing a move for Orlando City winger Facundo Torres in January as they look to provide competition for Bukayo Saka, according to the Evening Standard.

Having made a strong start to the season, Arsenal have claimed their stake as Premier League title contenders. They currently sit atop the table with 31 points, having won 10, drawn one and lost one of their 12 matches so far.

While there are 26 games left to be played, the Gunners will be hopeful of maintaining their place come the end of the campaign. It appears the club hierarchy is even prepared to back Mikel Arteta in the winter transfer window to get their hands on the title.

The north London giants have largely excelled in all departments this term and boast a decent amount of squad depth. However, there is a feeling that they do not have a proper back-up for Saka.

Arsenal could address this problem in January and have already identified a potential recruit in the Major League Soccer (MLS). According to the aforementioned source, they are considering a move for Orlando City's Torres.

Simon Collings @sr_collings



Still early stages for a possible move.



Arsenal scout Toni Lima, who has track record of finding South American talent, partly behind interest.



More here:



standard.co.uk/sport/football… Arsenal tracking Orlando City winger Facundo Torres, as reported in Uruguay.Still early stages for a possible move.Arsenal scout Toni Lima, who has track record of finding South American talent, partly behind interest.More here: Arsenal tracking Orlando City winger Facundo Torres, as reported in Uruguay. Still early stages for a possible move. Arsenal scout Toni Lima, who has track record of finding South American talent, partly behind interest.More here:standard.co.uk/sport/football…

The Gunners are scheduled to hold talks with the winger's agent soon, as per the report. It now remains to be seen if the club will decide whether to pursue a deal for him in the winter transfer window.

Orlando acquired Torres' services from Uruguayan club Penarol for around £7.75 million in January. He has since established himself as a key player for the MLS outfit, making 40 appearances across all competitions.

The 22-year-old has found the back of the net nine times and provided 10 assists in the MLS this term. His performances for Orlando have seen him attract transfer interest from Arsenal.

Toni Lima, who is said to have spotted the talents of Neymar and Philippe Coutinho, has reportedly sparked the Gunners' interest in Torres. The attacker has a contract with Orlando until December 2025.

How has Saka fared for Arsenal this term?

Saka has been integral to Arsenal's Premier League title charge so far this season. He has netted four goals and provided five assists in 12 top-flight appearances this campaign.

However, the England international worryingly suffered an injury during the team's 5-0 rout of Nottingham Forest on Sunday (30th October). As the season progresses, Arteta will be keen to take some pressure off the winger's shoulders.

The signing of a new right winger in January will allow the Spaniard to give Saka more rest in the second half of the season. Torres could thus be an ideal winter signing for the north London giants.

Poll : 0 votes