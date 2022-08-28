Arsenal in pole position ahead of Manchester United in race to sign Real Madrid star - Reports 

Arsenal are understood to be in pole position in the race to sign Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio ahead of Manchester United, as per the Mirror.

The Spaniard has employed the services of Jorge Mendes's Gestifute agency. A representative from the agency is currently on standby in London, waiting to start discussions with the Gunners hierarchy over a potential deal.

Asensio joined Real Madrid from Mallorca in 2015 as an 18-year-old. He has featured in 236 matches for Los Blancos since his arrival, scoring 49 goals and providing 24 assists.

The La Liga outfit have secured the signatures of centre-back Antonio Rudiger and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni so far this window.

However, Los Bancos have had their fair share of departures as well. Casemiro, Gareth Bale, Luka Jovic, Marcelo and Isco have all departed the Bernabeu this summer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have had a strong transfer window as the board continues their efforts to back manager Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have signed Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos this summer.

Asensio has been the subject of interest from various other Premier League clubs as well, including Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has also confirmed that the 26-year-old midfielder wants to leave the Bernabeu this summer. The Italian boss said (via the Daily Mail):

"Marco is looking at things to see if he can leave."

Gary Lineker questions Real Madrid's transfer business amid Arsenal star's form

Arsenal FC v Fulham FC - Premier League

Former Premier League footballer Gary Lineker has questioned Real Madrid's decision to let go of Martin Odegaard on a permanent transfer to Arsenal last summer.

The Englishman failed to understand Los Blancos' decision with Luka Modric (36) and Toni Kroos (32) nearing the end of their respective careers.

Following the Gunners' emphatic 2-1 comeback against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday (August 27), Lineker said (via Football.London):

"Do you know what baffles me a little bit, is how have Real Madrid let him [Odegaard] slip away when they've got Modric and Kroos, who are really at the end of their careers?" It's a strange one because he's so clearly talented, isn't he?"

Odegaard has enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2022-23 season at the Emirates. The 23-year-old midfielder has scored three goals in four Premier League fixtures for the London-based club.

Arsenal @Arsenal As voted for by you...



Martin Odegaard is our As voted for by you...Martin Odegaard is our #ARSFUL POTM! 🏆 As voted for by you...Martin Odegaard is our #ARSFUL POTM! 👏 https://t.co/PNXRILJvhH

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh