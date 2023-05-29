Arsenal prefer signing Brazilian attacker instead of Marco Asensio: Reports

According to the Express, Arsenal are more interested in signing Brazilian youngster Maheus Franca than Marco Asensio in the summer. Asensio is set to leave Real Madrid as a free agent. While the Gunners have previously been linked with the Spaniard, they reportedly prefer signing Franca instead of Asensio.

France, 19, currently plays for Brazilian side Flamengo. He has scored three goals in 26 appearances for the Brazilian club this season. Asensio, on the other hand, is a veteran campaigner in the European circuit. The three-time UEFA Champions League winner has played in big games across the European circuit.

The Spaniard has made 285 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 61 goals and providing 32 assists. He has played 50 games this season, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists.

However, the reason behind Arsenal's decision to choose Franca over Asensio is the fact that he provides a long-term solution for the team. Apart from the Gunners, clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a move for Asensio.

Arsenal ended their season on a high

Arsenal had a mixed campaign in the Premier League this season. Finishing second is an incredible result for them, as few would have expected the Gunners to finish that high before the start of the season.

However, considering they led the table for 248 days, Arteta's side not winning the league is also disappointing. They managed to finish the season on a high by beating Wolves 5-0.

Arteta reacted to the performance, telling the media if the season motivated him for next term (via the Gunners' website):

"For sure, it has to give us more energy and belief. We are all together on this journey. We want to become better and be the best, in order to do that we’re going to have to improve. We know the level is going to raise again and we’re going to have to be up for it."

The Gunners are back in the UEFA Champions League after a prolonged absence from the competition. Arteta will need to get signings done to make the team perform well in the European competition.

