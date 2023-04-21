Arsenal prepare blockbuster £106 million offer to sign duo shining at La Liga club: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to dish out a staggering £106 million to sign Real Sociedad pair Martin Zubimendi and Robin Le Normand in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are preparing a transfer offer of £106 million to snap up Zubimendi and Le Normand ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. Both players are currently valued in the region of £53 million.

Zubimendi, 24, has established himself as an important figure in Sociedad's midfield over the past couple of terms. Since making his debut for his boyhood club in 2019, he has scored four goals in 134 games for his club.

Le Normand, on the other hand, has been a crucial locker room presence for Los Txuri-Urdin since coming up from the B team. So far, the 26-year-old centre-back has made 170 appearances across all competitions for his side.

Both players helped Real Sociedad lift the Copa del Rey trophy in 2020.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has asked his club's hierarchy to prioritize the two Real Sociedad stars' signings this summer. Zubimendi is viewed as a long-term option to replace the injury-prone Thomas Partey, while Le Normand is regarded as a fine rotational option for the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Zubimendi, who has a contract until June 2027 at the Anoeta Stadium, has scored one goal and laid out three assists in 35 overall matches for Sociedad this season. Barcelona are also currently keeping tabs on the Spaniard.

Meanwhile, Le Normand has a contract until June 2026 with Imanol Alguacil's side. He has made 34 appearances across all competitions this campaign, helping his club register a respectable 16 clean sheets in the process.

Emmanuel Petit believes Arsenal attacker will be sold in the summer

Speaking to Legal Sportsbooks, former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has asserted that Arsenal will cash in on on-loan striker Folarin Balogun this summer. He said:

"I don't know if they will continue with the strikers they have. They've got Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus. I think Folarin Balogun will be put on the market to be sold. There are so many clubs in France, and not just in France, who are very interested in him."

Balogun, 21, has emerged as one of the most in-demand forwards in Europe since joining Reims on a season-long loan deal last summer. He has been a success at his new club, scoring 19 goals in 32 matches in the process.

According to Football Insider, RB Leipzig, Marseille, Lyon, Villarreal and Sevilla are all keen to sign Balogun. Brentford, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Everton are also monitoring the £30 million-rated star.

