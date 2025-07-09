Arsenal prepare cash-plus-player bid to sign Premier League star - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly retained their interest in signing Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace in the ongoing summer transfer window. According to a recent update by The Sun (via Tribal Football), Arsenal could include one of their players in the proposal to sign the Englishman.
The Gunners have been discussing with Palace as they look to sign the versatile English star this summer. However, Crystal Palace have remained firm regarding the £68 million release clause of Eze.
The Sun also reported that personal terms between Eze and the Gunners have already been agreed. However, Mikel Arteta's side are looking to reduce the potential cost of the signing by offering a player as part of the total package.
Meanwhile, Eze has proven to be a creative powerhouse in the Premier League. The English star is an attacking midfielder who is capable of operating as a left-winger. Thus, his creativity could enhance the Gunners' chance creation proficiency if he moves to the Emirates.
His presence could likewise reduce the dependence on Martin Odegaard as the prime creative player in the midfield. Due to Eze's flexibility to feature on the left flank, Arsenal might not need to sign another left-winger if he joins them.
In 167 appearances for Crystal Palace, Eze has registered 40 goals and 28 assists. The 27-year-old also remains contracted at Selhurst Park till June 2027.
"A player who will bring a huge amount of quality" - Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta on Martin Zubimendi
Mikel Arteta has claimed that Martin Zubimendi is a player who would improve the quality of the Gunners' gameplay. He added that the Spanish midfielder would fit into his set-up and will also be a key player for them.
In a recent statement released by the club, Arteta said (via Now Arsenal):
“Martin is a player who will bring a huge amount of quality and football intelligence to our team. He will fit in really well and he has all the attributes to be a key player for us. The standard he has consistently performed at over the last few seasons for both club and country is exactly why we are so excited to have him with us. We all welcome Martin and his family to the club.”
Zubimendi recently completed a reported €70 million (£60.3m) move from Real Sociedad to the Emirates. His presence in the Gunners' midfield next term is expected to reshape and give Declan Rice the license to advance and deliver in attack.