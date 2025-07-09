Arsenal prepare cash-plus-player bid to sign Premier League star - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly retained their interest in signing Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace in the ongoing summer transfer window. According to a recent update by The Sun (via Tribal Football), Arsenal could include one of their players in the proposal to sign the Englishman.

Ad

The Gunners have been discussing with Palace as they look to sign the versatile English star this summer. However, Crystal Palace have remained firm regarding the £68 million release clause of Eze.

The Sun also reported that personal terms between Eze and the Gunners have already been agreed. However, Mikel Arteta's side are looking to reduce the potential cost of the signing by offering a player as part of the total package.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Eze has proven to be a creative powerhouse in the Premier League. The English star is an attacking midfielder who is capable of operating as a left-winger. Thus, his creativity could enhance the Gunners' chance creation proficiency if he moves to the Emirates.

His presence could likewise reduce the dependence on Martin Odegaard as the prime creative player in the midfield. Due to Eze's flexibility to feature on the left flank, Arsenal might not need to sign another left-winger if he joins them.

Ad

In 167 appearances for Crystal Palace, Eze has registered 40 goals and 28 assists. The 27-year-old also remains contracted at Selhurst Park till June 2027.

"A player who will bring a huge amount of quality" - Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta on Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal FC v Newcastle United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Mikel Arteta has claimed that Martin Zubimendi is a player who would improve the quality of the Gunners' gameplay. He added that the Spanish midfielder would fit into his set-up and will also be a key player for them.

Ad

In a recent statement released by the club, Arteta said (via Now Arsenal):

“Martin is a player who will bring a huge amount of quality and football intelligence to our team. He will fit in really well and he has all the attributes to be a key player for us. The standard he has consistently performed at over the last few seasons for both club and country is exactly why we are so excited to have him with us. We all welcome Martin and his family to the club.”

Zubimendi recently completed a reported €70 million (£60.3m) move from Real Sociedad to the Emirates. His presence in the Gunners' midfield next term is expected to reshape and give Declan Rice the license to advance and deliver in attack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More