Arsenal 'prepare imminent bid' for Premier League star - reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. The Gunners are seemingly keen to sign the Belgian before the close of the summer transfer window on September 1.

According to The Sun, Mikel Arteta's side are preparing an opening bid for the 25-year-old. The north London club have been heavily linked with a move for Tielemans, who is believed to be eager to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal had reportedly stalled negotiations for the midfielder but are now set to submit an offer to Leicester City for the former AS Monaco star.

AA Football @AAFootball110 Exclusive: Arsenal are preparing to make a bid for Youri Tielemans in the coming days. Bid could be around £30m which Leicester may accept. #AFC #LCFC



Exclusive: Arsenal are preparing to make a bid for Youri Tielemans in the coming days. Bid could be around £30m which Leicester may accept.Arteta has confirmed they are not finished in the transfer window.

The Gunners enjoyed an incredible summer as they addressed a number of their weaknesses by signing Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, and Matt Turner. They won all five of their pre-season friendlies and scored 20 goals, which included four against Chelsea and six against Sevilla.

Arteta's side had an impressive start to the 2022-23 campaign as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Friday (August 5). Despite being in a position of strength at the moment, the club are keen to continue improving.

Mikel Arteta has admitted that his side are still in the market for more signings. The Premier League giants are widely expected to sign a ball-playing midfielder to play alongside Thomas Partey.

Youri Tielemans has been one of the standout performers for Leicester City over the years. He helped the club win the 2020-21 FA Cup thanks to an incredible long-range goal in the final against Chelsea.

The 25-year-old was also one of the shining lights in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the Foxes last season. He scored six goals in 32 Premier League appearances.

Tielemans has just one year remaining on his contract with Leicester. Brendan Rodgers' side are, therefore, likely to be willing to cash in on him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

The Belgian reportedly prefers a move to Arsenal. The north London outfit could become one of the favorites to finish in the top four of the Premier League if they signed a top-quality midfielder.

Arsenal need to find new homes for some fringe players to accommodate Youri Tielemans in the squad

Arsenal currently have a number of central midfielders including the likes of Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey, Reiss Nelson, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Lucas Torreira, and Sambi Lokonga. The club must, therefore, part ways with some fringe players to create space in the squad for Youri Tielemans.

Lucas Torreira spent last season on loan with Fiorentina, where he was one of the Italian club's standout players. The Uruguayan is set to join Turkish giants Galatasaray as per The Sun.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Galatasaray are in advanced talks to sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira on a permanent deal ✍️ BREAKING: Galatasaray are in advanced talks to sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira on a permanent deal ✍️ https://t.co/3HjyNkFtQF

Ainsley Maitland-Niles joined AS Roma on loan for the second half of last season after being starved of playing time during the first half of the campaign at Arsenal. He was unable to make an impact during his time with Jose Mourinho's side and is unlikely to be a prominent member of Mikel Arteta's squad this season.

As per Nottinghamforrest.news, Nottingham Forrest are interested in signing the 24-year-old.

