Arsenal prepared to accept £8 million as 30-year-old edges closer to move to Premier League club: Reports

Newly promoted Premier League side Fulham have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno. The Gunners seem to have lowered their demands to facilitate the German's exit this summer.

The Evening Standard reported that Arsenal were initially not ready to budge from their £10 million valuation of Leno. However, they are now prepared to accept a lower bid.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man lost his starting spot to Aaron Ramsdale last summer due to the latter's distribution skills and brilliant saves. Playing out from the back has become a major characteristic of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side. Leno's limited contribution to that style saw him drop down the pecking order behind Ramsdale.

Now, with the arrival of USMNT international Matt Turner, the German is the third-choice keeper at the north London club. Hence, he has been desperate to leave the club this summer. He likes his time in London and therefore a move to the Cottagers is ideal for him to continue his life in the city.

Universal Football @UniversalFTBL Bernd Leno is heading to Fulham. The German has finally got his wish after Arsenal have lowered their demands and are now willing to accept an offer of £8m plus add-ons. Bernd Leno is heading to Fulham. The German has finally got his wish after Arsenal have lowered their demands and are now willing to accept an offer of £8m plus add-ons. 🚨Bernd Leno is heading to Fulham. The German has finally got his wish after Arsenal have lowered their demands and are now willing to accept an offer of £8m plus add-ons. https://t.co/Qwt0yzakMd

Arsenal have chosen not to play hardball over his transfer since the player only has one more year remaining on his contract. Furthermore, being the backup goalkeeper has seen him grow unhappy and Arteta has no interest in keeping any unhappy players at the club.

It is for these reasons that the Gunners, have decided to sell him for just £8 million and add-ons.

Leno joined Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018 for €25 million. During his four seasons at the Emirates, the 30-year-old has made 125 appearances across all competitions.

Fulham will definitely benefit from Leno's experience in the English top-flight and they will hope the Arsenal man can help them avoid relegation next season.

The Gunners have been the highest spenders (£121.5m) in the Premier League so far in this transfer window and will now turn their attention to some departures.

Arsenal technical director explains his part in the recruit process

In a recent interview, the Gunners' technical director, Edu Gaspar, shared the role he plays in recruiting players for the club. He revealed the kind of conversation he likes to have with the target's entourage and the kind of response he appreciates from them to take matters forward.

The Brazilian told The Athletic:

Face to face — I go there, I meet the player, if I have to travel to Germany, anywhere. I want to see the player, the agent, the family, put everyone together and say, ‘Guys, listen to me and what I want to say’."

He added:

“And then I sell what we are doing, our project. Because it works both ways, doesn’t it? I want to show them, but I want to see as well if they want to enjoy because if I smell something wrong (then) thank you very much, I go (and don’t sign them)."

Arsenal FC News @ArsenalFC_fl



Technical director Edu says the direction the club are going in is 'clear' under Mikel Arteta's management "We're going to succeed for sure." 🤩Technical director Edu says the direction the club are going in is 'clear' under Mikel Arteta's management "We're going to succeed for sure." 🤩Technical director Edu says the direction the club are going in is 'clear' under Mikel Arteta's management 🙌 https://t.co/do74X4Ah8j

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far