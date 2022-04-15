Arsenal prepared to compete with Champions League clubs for 26-year-old Bundesliga midfielder: Reports

Arsenal have identified Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch as a potential recruit ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Grillitsch has been a key player for Hoffenheim since joining them from Werder Brem in 2017. The 26-year-old has made 151 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga club, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists in the process.

Despite his importance to the team, there are serious concerns about Grillitsch's future at Hoffenheim. The Austria international has his contract with the Sinsheim outfit expiring at the end of the season and is expected to leave on a free transfer.

Grillitsch's contract situation at Hoffenheim has prompted clubs to keep tabs on him, with Everton and Leeds United among those said to be monitoring him. According to the aforementioned source, the midfielder has also popped up on Arsenal's radar.

Telegraph Football @TeleFootball #afc



Plus, Fulham want to keep Neco Williams for top-flight campaign, and how Nottingham Forest just missed out on in-demand forward in January Transfer notebook: Arsenal add Austrian midfielder Florian Grillitsch to list of summer targets | @mcgrathmike Plus, Fulham want to keep Neco Williams for top-flight campaign, and how Nottingham Forest just missed out on in-demand forward in January telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Transfer notebook: Arsenal add Austrian midfielder Florian Grillitsch to list of summer targets | @mcgrathmike #afcPlus, Fulham want to keep Neco Williams for top-flight campaign, and how Nottingham Forest just missed out on in-demand forward in January telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

Mohamed Elneny is expected to leave the north London giants when his contract expires at the end of the season. The Gunners are thus in the market for a new midfielder and have added Grillitsch's name to their list of targets, as per the report.

However, Arsenal are tipped to face competition from Champions League clubs in Germany for Grillitsch. Bundesliga clubs have watched the midfielder closely and could be tempted to snap him up on a free transfer in the summer.

Mikel Arteta's side are prepared to compete with Champions League clubs for Grillitsch if the report is to be believed. Meanwhile, Spanish clubs are also reportedly keeping an eye on the player's situation at Hoffenheim.

Arsenal's could miss out on Champions League football

The Gunners will reportedly face competition from Champions League clubs for Florian Grillitsch in the summer. However, it is worth noting that they themselves face the threat of missing out on Champions League football next season.

Arsenal currently sit fifth in the Premier League table with 54 points from 30 matches. They are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, but have a game in hand.

As Mikel Arteta's side will go level on points with Spurs if they win their game in hand, they are very much still in contention to finish in the top four. However, consecutive defeats to Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion have dealt a major blow to the club’s Champions League aspirations.

B/R Football @brfootball



Their top-four hopes are fading fast Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace and Brighton in a week.Their top-four hopes are fading fast Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace and Brighton in a week. Their top-four hopes are fading fast 👋 https://t.co/nOLvw81R13

It remains to be seen if the north London giants can compete with other Champions League clubs for Grillitsch even if they miss out on the European competition themselves.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer