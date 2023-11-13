Arsenal prepared to offer Emile Smith Rowe as part of deal to sign 25-year-old Premier League star: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up offering Emile Smith Rowe in a player-plus-cash deal with Aston Villa for long-term target Douglas Luiz.

football.london reports that the Gunners could use Smith Rowe in their attempts to sign Luiz from the Villains. Mikel Arteta previously moved for the Brazilian midfielder in the 2022 summer transfer window but to no avail. Villa rejected three bids worth up to £25 million, per Sky Sports.

Luiz has been vital for Unai Emery and has started this season strongly with six goals and two assists in 19 games across competitions. Arsenal are dealing with issues in midfield amid Thomas Partey's injury problems that could see him sidelined for the rest of the year.

Thus, Arteta may be tempted to reignite his club's interest in Luiz. Smith Rowe may be of interest to the Villains given he previously worked under Emery at the Emirates.

Smith Rowe has lacked game time under Arteta this season, starting just two of eight games across competitions and providing one assist. He has three years left on his contract with the north Londoners.

The three-cap England international will expect to be handed a more prominent role in Villa's first-team should he make the move. He was regarded as a future Gunners superstar when he broke into the side alongside Bukayo Saka several years ago.

Alan Hutton reckons Newcastle United could swoop for Arsenal midfielder Smith Rowe

Alan Hutton tips Emile Smith Rowe for a move to St James' Park.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton has suggested Newcastle as a club that could be the right club for Smith Rowe. He alluded to the English playmaker's injury record (via Football Insider):

"He has showed it at Arsenal so it has really been a shame the injuries. He has had to fight to get back in and Arsenal have done really well without him."

Hutton believes Newcastle's recent transfer business in signing youngsters suggests they could be a perfect destination for Smith Rowe:

"I think Newcastle, and if you look at the likes of players they have signed, they give young talented players an opportunity. Could he fit into that? Of course he could, I can see it happening."

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has put his faith in youth with his transformation of the Tyneside giants. The likes of Anthony Gordon and Lewis Hall have impressed this season.

Smith Rowe could follow in the footsteps of Joe Willock who left Arsenal for Newcastle in 2021. He's gone on to become one of Howe's midfield regulars and is shining at St James' Park.