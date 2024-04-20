Arsenal prepared to pay €45 million to sign Liverpool transfer target - Reports

According to a report by The HardTackle, Arsenal are interested in signing Liverpool target Willian Pacho for €45 million in the summer. The 22-year-old defender is contracted to Eintracht Frankfurt, who believe they might be able to get more for the highly-rated defender.

The left-footed Ecuadorian has made a name for himself in the Bundesliga this season, making 29 appearances for Frankfurt. Pacho's impressive displays have won him admirers across Europe, Arsenal and Liverpool being the keenest of them all.

Eintracht Frankfurt values the 22-year-old at €60 million and while they feel justified in that valuation, it might prove a steep ask. Arsenal view the Ecuadorian as a defensive covering option and might not be willing to pay that much for cover.

Arsenal also have suitable cover in Polish defender Jakub Kwior and will be looking for someone to join him to keep Gabriel Maghales and William Saliba fresh. Liverpool might be more willing to meet the demanded fee for the defender, with the Reds not having a left-footed defender in their books.

The Anfield-based club are yet to offer a fee for Pacho's services and with Jurgen Klopp's succession yet to be decided, they might not do so. Both teams will keep a keen eye on the defender moving. The Ecuadorian's impressive performances and growing prominence are sure to make him a desirable asset for clubs in the summer.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on comparisons to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta believes his side and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool might be going through similar journeys this season. Both sides have performed admirably and sit level on points, two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Speaking during his weekly media obligations, the Spaniard said (via football.london):

"The better you become and the closer you are to fighting with the best teams this league has ever had in the history of the Premier League, you know what the margins are. We’ve been at the top for many months in the last 24 months. When you are there, there are only two ways that you can go. You stay there or you go down, c’est fini."

The Gunners boss concluded:

"There’s only one winner. If you want to be in that mix, you have to cope with any situation that comes because if not, everything is a disappointment. If you want to go from not being in the Champions League for seven years, to fighting for the league two years in a row, tell me a team that has done that."

However, both sides will hope they can outperform each other come the end of the domestic campaign. Arteta will hope his side can beat Liverpool and Manchester City to the Premier League title this season.

