Arsenal prepared to trigger release clause of Manchester United and Liverpool target: Reports

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Arsenal are looking to trigger Manchester United and Liverpool target Goncalo Inacio's release clause.

Inacio, 22, currently plays for Liga Portugal club Sporting CP. The central defender possesses the quality of playing the ball from the back and is also defensively astute. These qualities have made Inacio one of the most wanted defenders across Europe.

He is a four-time Portugal international and has scored twice for the 2016 European champions. Since making his first-team debut in 2020, Inacio has made 143 appearances for Sporting and also scored 14 goals and provided eight assists.

He has played 21 matches for Ruben Amorim's side across competitions this season and contributed three goals.

Manchester United and Liverpool have previously been linked with a move for the defender. Both sides are looking to strengthen their defense, having struggled with injuries and out-of-form players.

Arsenal, meanwhile, lost Jurrien Timber with an ACL injury and he is expected to be out for a few more weeks. While Takehiro Tomiyasu can play more centrally, the Japanese is nursing a calf injury. Hence, Poland international Jakub Kiwior is the only back-up for William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Kiwior has been linked with a loan move to Serie A due to his lack of game time at the Emirates. Hence, manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly shifted his focus to Inacio.

As per the aforementioned A Bola report, Inacio has a €60 million release clause in his contract, and the Gunners are prepared to trigger that. The player is contracted with Sporting CP until the end of the 2026-27 season and has an estimated market value of €30 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provides his assessment of Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal are set to play Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League fixture at the Emirates on December 17. The Gunners are currently second in the league with 36 points from 16 games, one point behind league leaders Liverpool.

Brighton, meanwhile, are eighth with 26 points from 16 matches. Roberto De Zerbi's side, however, have lost only four matches.

In a pre-match press conference, Mikel Arteta explained what makes Brighton a formidable opponent, telling the media (via the Gunners' website):

"They are a really good side. Last year when we had the game under control was when we conceded a goal and then the game completely broke up and we struggled, especially in the last 15 minutes of the game so we have to play better and be very efficient, which is key against them."

Last year, the two teams won one each in their two league meetings. Arsenal won 4-2 at the AMEX while De Zerbi's side triumphed 3-0 at the Emirates.