Arsenal ‘pushing’ to sign 24-year-old Brazil international: Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal are reportedly (via Mediafoot Marseille) trying hard to sign Lucas Paqueta from Olympique Lyon this summer. Paqueta, who scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 44 games across all competitions last term, has a contract with the Ligue 1 club till 2025.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners were on course for a top-four finish in the Premier League last season, but a poor run in the closing days stopped them in their tracks. Tottenham Hotspur sealed fourth place ahead of them, pushing them down to fifth. The Gunners undoubtedly endured a bitter end to the campaign but are not backing down.

They are preparing to produce a much-improved showing in the 2022-23 season. Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Viera, Marquinhos and Matt Turner have been brought in, and according to Mediafoot Marseille, they aren't quite done yet.

As per the report, Arsenal are pushing to add Lyon’s talented central midfielder Lucas Paqueta to their squad this summer. They are reportedly taking a non-traditional approach of convincing the player to come even before agreeing on a transfer fee with the club.

Dean James @DeanJamesAFC || According to our information, Arsenal are pressing hard for Lucas Paqueta. Arteta wants to speak with the player to feel out the situation first [Via - @Mediafoot_OM].

Paqueta, who has been with Lyon since 2020, has already shot down many clubs before, as he supposedly feels good at the French club. Until recently, he was not open to the idea of leaving the club. But he is believed to be more malleable now and might consider leaving France for greener pastures.

Although Olympique Lyon value the player greatly, they do not completely rule out an exit. Had the 24-year-old agreed, they might have accepted Newcastle United’s €40 million offer for the midfielder. It is believed that Arsenal could have to pay about €50 million to finalize the deal at the earliest.

Arsenal would benefit from a player like Paqueta

Lucas Paqueta is one of the most versatile midfielders in Ligue 1 right now. The Brazil international is composed on the ball, has an exceptional passing range, and has proven his abilities as a goal-scorer.

The north London outfit already have a tried and tested attacking midfielder in Martin Odegaard, so Paqueta might be better off playing in his natural central midfield position.

As a central midfielder, he dictates the tempo of the game, looks for passes down the middle, and also stretches the game effortlessly. Paqueta's addition would thus be beneficial for Arsenal, who don't have a midfielder with the same skillset in their ranks.

