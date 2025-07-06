Arsenal put off by €100m demand for priority target, set to pursue deal for alternate player instead: Reports

According to a report by Sky Germany via GOAL, Arsenal have been put off their pursuit for Benjamin Sesko by RB Leipzig’s massive asking fee. The German outfit are demanding a fee in the region of €100 million, forcing the Gunners to pursue a move for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.
At 22, Sesko is tipped to become one of the finest strikers on the planet. He has bagged 90 club goals and 25 assists in 210 senior games for Red Bull Salzburg, RB Leipzig, and FC Liefering. His contract with the Bundesliga side runs until the summer of 2029, giving them leverage and no reason to budge in negotiations with the Gunners.
Gyokeres, on the other hand, presents a more ready goal-scoring option for Arsenal. The 27-year-old is one of the most lethal goal scorers in Europe, with 97 goals and 28 assists in 102 games for Sporting since arriving in 2023.
The Swedish striker has pushed for a move to the Gunners this summer. He is expected to cost less than the €100 million Leipzig are demanding for Sesko.
New Arsenal signing tipped to perform well by former teammate
New Arsenal signing Martin Zubimendi has been tipped to perform well at North London by his former teammate, Roberto Lopez. The Gunners completed a €65 million move for the Spanish midfielder this summer as they bid to strengthen their team ahead of the next campaign.
Speaking about his former teammate in a recent interview with Stats Perform via FotMob, Lopez said:
"Martin can achieve whatever he wants. He works really hard day in and day out. He's super humble and that will take him wherever he wants to go. Zubimendi is a really down-to-earth guy. No ego at all, very humble, just a regular guy from Gros [a neighbourhood in San Sebastian] who barely left the area. It would take us an hour just to convince him to come out. You could already see he had something special.”
Arsenal have finished second in the last three consecutive Premier League campaigns. They are hoping to end their more than two-decade-long wait for the league title this season. The Gunners have been linked with reinforcements across the team, with further signings expected in the transfer window.