Arsenal put off by €100m demand for priority target, set to pursue deal for alternate player instead: Reports

According to a report by Sky Germany via GOAL, Arsenal have been put off their pursuit for Benjamin Sesko by RB Leipzig’s massive asking fee. The German outfit are demanding a fee in the region of €100 million, forcing the Gunners to pursue a move for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Ad

At 22, Sesko is tipped to become one of the finest strikers on the planet. He has bagged 90 club goals and 25 assists in 210 senior games for Red Bull Salzburg, RB Leipzig, and FC Liefering. His contract with the Bundesliga side runs until the summer of 2029, giving them leverage and no reason to budge in negotiations with the Gunners.

Gyokeres, on the other hand, presents a more ready goal-scoring option for Arsenal. The 27-year-old is one of the most lethal goal scorers in Europe, with 97 goals and 28 assists in 102 games for Sporting since arriving in 2023.

Ad

Trending

The Swedish striker has pushed for a move to the Gunners this summer. He is expected to cost less than the €100 million Leipzig are demanding for Sesko.

New Arsenal signing tipped to perform well by former teammate

New Arsenal signing Martin Zubimendi has been tipped to perform well at North London by his former teammate, Roberto Lopez. The Gunners completed a €65 million move for the Spanish midfielder this summer as they bid to strengthen their team ahead of the next campaign.

Ad

Speaking about his former teammate in a recent interview with Stats Perform via FotMob, Lopez said:

"Martin can achieve whatever he wants. He works really hard day in and day out. He's super humble and that will take him wherever he wants to go. Zubimendi is a really down-to-earth guy. No ego at all, very humble, just a regular guy from Gros [a neighbourhood in San Sebastian] who barely left the area. It would take us an hour just to convince him to come out. You could already see he had something special.”

Arsenal have finished second in the last three consecutive Premier League campaigns. They are hoping to end their more than two-decade-long wait for the league title this season. The Gunners have been linked with reinforcements across the team, with further signings expected in the transfer window.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Patrick Cocobassey Patrick is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. A Business Administration graduate with a professional experience of 10 years, one of his earliest childhood memories is watching Calabar Rovers play at the U.J. Esuene Stadium with his father, with whom, he connects with, discussing the beautiful game.



Patrick’s favorite team is Manchester United for their unparallelled legacy and success in the game. He is a big admirer of Michael Carrick and his ‘smooth’ style of play back in the days. His favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who according to him, brought a ‘swagger’ to football with his unique managerial style. Robin van Persie’s title-winning volley against Aston Villa for the 2013 PL triumph is etched in his memory forever.



Patrick always uses trusted outlets that produce accurate, balanced and fair information, and which present multiple point of views. He believes in reporting in a holistic manner for the readers’ benefit. If he could change a football rule, he would increase the number of substitutions allowed due to the high number of games played these days, to reduce injuries and so that youngsters get to show their talent as well.



When not covering football, Patrick loves reading, writing poems and short stories, and spend time with his dog Lana. Know More