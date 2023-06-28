Arsenal reach agreement with West Ham over record-transfer for Declan Rice: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly agreed on a deal with West Ham United for midfielder Declan Rice.

The Daily Mail reports that the Gunners have agreed a deal in principle with the Hammers to make Rice their club-record signing. The deal is reported to be worth £105 million. It shatters their previous record of £72 million spent on Nicolas Pepe in 2019.

Arsenal had failed with two previous bids before lodging their latest one on Tuesday (June 27). The north Londoners offered £100 million guaranteed plus a further £5 million in add-ons.

The two clubs were then locked in talks on Wednesday to work out the structure of the deal. The guaranteed part of the £105 million offer will reportedly be paid over the course of four years.

It means the Gunners have finally sealed a deal for their top transfer target. There were some doubts raised when Manchester City came into the equation on Tuesday and made a £90 million offer of their own. However, this was rejected by West Ham and they soon decided to drop their interest.

Declan Rice had always desired a move to Arsenal as he wanted to remain in London. The English international has been in fine form this season, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 50 games across competitions.

The 24-year-old captained West Ham to UEFA Europa Conference League glory. However, he has lusted for a move to a UEFA Champions League club and he looks to have got his wish.

Declan Rice is set to sign a long-term contract worth at least £250,000 per week. Personal terms will not be an issue and Mikel Arteta has already identified him as a future potential captain.

