Arsenal ready to activate €60 million release clause to sign former Real Madrid star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing former Real Madrid winger Takefusa Kubo next summer.

The Japanese winger has had a stellar start to the 2023-24 season, scoring four goals and providing one assist in six La Liga games for Real Sociedad. His performances on the right wing have been prolific, garnering attention from a number of clubs.

As per Fichajes.net, Arsenal are interested in signing Kubo and would be willing to release his release clause worth €60 million. They will, however, face stiff competition from Real Madrid, who can sign him for just €30 million.

Kubo joined Barcelona's youth system in 2011 but returned to Japan four years later. He then joined Los Blancos from FC Tokyo in 2019 but did not make a single appearance for them. After a number of loan spells, the winger permanently joined Real Sociedad last summer.

Real Madrid still own 50% of Kubo's selling rights though, which means they can sign him for €30 million while other clubs will have to pay double that amount.

The Merengues are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old after his brilliant start to the season. Los Blancos are already lacking in attack with Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz, and Joselu their only options. Therefore, they could look to sign Kubo in the summer.

Arsenal are also willing to sign the Japanese. However, they are already stocked in the attacking department, which could lead to fewer opportunities for the young winger.

Real Madrid ready to pay €70 million for Arsenal star

As per journalist Ekrem Konur (via Fichajes.net), Real Madrid are interested in signing Arsenal defender William Saliba next summer.

Los Blancos were dealt a major blow after defender Eder Militao suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury this summer. He is expected to be out for an extended period, which could even last until the end of the season.

The Spanish giants currently have Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Nacho Fernandez as their centre-back options. Hence, they need more defensive reinforcements, especially with Nacho now 33 years old.

Real Madrid have identified Saliba as their target and are willing to make a €70 million offer for him. The Frenchman has been excellent for Arsenal since the start of last season.

Saliba helped the Gunners keep 11 clean sheets in 27 Premier League appearances as they challenged for the title last season. He recently signed a new contract that will expire in 2027. So, it will be interesting to see if Los Blancos can prise him out of the Emirates next summer.