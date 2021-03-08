Arsenal ready to battle Manchester United for Bundesliga striker - Reports

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are ready to battle Manchester United for the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt’s striker Andre Silva.

The report states that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is looking to replace Alexandre Lacazette this summer after several inconsistent outings from the French striker.

Lacazette is reportedly not a part of Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans. The Spanish head coach has now set his sights on Portuguese striker Andre Silva as his potential replacement in the summer.

The 25-year-old has been impressive in the Bundesliga, helping Frankfurt occupy the fourth position in the league standings.

Arsenal join Man Utd in Andre Silva transfer battle https://t.co/BEPjzM3MGY — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 5, 2021

Silva has scored 19 goals and created three assists in 22 league outings so far. He is only behind Robert Lewandowski and is joint-second with Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland on the scoring charts.

Silva has contributed to 46% of Eintracht Frankfurt’s 47 league goals, and it is no surprise that he is linked with a summer move away from the Commerzbank Stadium.

Arsenal eyeing Silva as Arteta looks to bolster his squad for a Champions League place

Eintracht Frankfurt v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

Andre Silva first caught the eye during his stint with Italian giants AC Milan after completing a €38m switch from Porto.

Now, in his two-year stay with his current club Eintracht Frankfurt, he has scored 36 goals in 60 appearances across all competitions

According to The Sun, Manchester United have identified Silva as a potential alternative should they fail in their bid to snap up Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Andre Silva addresses Man Utd transfer speculation #MUFC https://t.co/Yyq3bcv0Rf — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 2, 2021

However, Arsenal are prepared to battle with the Red Devils for the Frankfurt striker’s signature as Arteta looks to bolster his squad for a Champions League place push next season.

Should Silva complete a move to Arsenal, he will be treading the path of club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The latter played for AC Milan and in the Bundesliga as well before his move to the Emirates.

It is reported that Frankfurt are open to selling the striker as they look to raise funds to permanently sign Luka Jovic from Real Madrid in the summer.

Frankfurt have placed a £30m price tag on the Portuguese striker, and this could be a bargain fee for Arsenal, considering his attacking quality in front of the goal.