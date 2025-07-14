Arsenal ready to launch next big move after sealing Viktor Gyokeres deal - Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to make a move for Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze after finalizing negotiations to sign Viktor Gyokeres. The Gunners have been active in the summer transfer window, and are still keen to bolster their squad after three major signings.

Martin Zubimendi joined the north London outfit from Real Sociedad for a reported £55.8 million. Kepa Arrizabalaga was roped in from Chelsea (£5 million), while Christian Norgaard arrived from Brentford (£12 million).

The Gunners have also paid a reported £50 million plus add-ons to Chelsea for Noni Madueke. The Englishman did not feature in the Blues' FIFA Club World Cup final win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on July 14 and will officially join Mikel Arteta's side after his medicals.

Cristhian Mosquera has also agreed to join the Gunners from Valencia in a €20 million deal, as per Fabrizio Romano. Arsenal are also close to sealing a deal with Sporting CP for striker Viktor Gyokeres, as both clubs are expected to reach a transfer fee agreement soon.

According to talkSPORT, the north London side will turn their attention to Palace's Eze once the Gyokores deal has been sealed. Arsenal have reportedly held talks with the player's camp, and will now approach his club officially.

Eze reportedly has a release clause of £68 million, but the Gunners will hope they can negotiate a lower price and avoid triggering the clause. The 27-year-old attacking midfielder is reportedly keen to move to the Emirates.

Eberechi Eze recorded 14 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances across competitions last season. Notably, he scored the lone goal in Crystal Palace's FA Cup win over Manchester City, helping the club win their first-ever major trophy.

Noni Maduke completes medical ahead of move to Arsenal - Reports

Noni Maduke has reportedly completed his medicals ahead of his move to Arsenal. The Englishman has agreed a five-year deal with the Gunners, making a switch from London rivals, Chelsea.

As per AFTV on X, the 23-year-old has passed his medicals. He will now proceed to sign his contract with Mikel Arteta's side until 2030. Madueke is expected to offer competition to Bukayo Saka on the right wing, but can also be deployed on the left side of attack.

He joined Chelsea two seasons ago from PSV Eindhoven. In 92 appearances for the Blues, Madueke scored 20 times and set up nine more.

