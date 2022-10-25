Arsenal ready to offer player plus cash to land Manchester United target - Reports

Arsenal are ready to do go the distance to secure the signature of Manchester United midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as per Calciomercato (via Football.London). The Gunners are believed to be keen to get midfield reinforcements and have been monitoring a number of options across Europe.

The report states that they wanted Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz in the summer and even saw three failed deadline-day bids to land him. However, the Brazilian international has since signed a new deal with the Midlands club until 2027.

Another player to have attracted the north London giants' interest is Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is in the final year of his deal at the King Power Stadium.

It is now understood that Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has emerged as a priority target for Arsenal but could face competition from Manchester United. The Gunners are already considering an offer.

Mikel Arteta's side are ready to offer Albert Sambi Lokonga to Lazio, along with a fee in the region of £43 million to player-plus-cash deal.

Lokonga has struggled to break into the Arsenal first team since his move from Anderlecht in the summer of 2021 and has played just 526 minutes this campaign.

The Belgian was linked with a move to AC Milan in the summer but chose to remain at the Emirates and fight for his place.

Milinkovic-Savic has been regarded as one of the finest midfielders in Serie A in recent years. The Manchester United target has scored four goals and provided seven assists in 15 games for Lazio this campaign.

The Serb has been with Biancocelesti since 2015 and has scored 62 goals and provided 58 assists in 309 appearances.

Arsenal and Manchester United would both benefit from the signing of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with the top clubs in Europe for many years now but he is yet to earn his big move away from Rome.

The Serb has certainly outgrown the Italian capital club and has every reason to push for an exit.

A compelete midfielder who boasts both a physical presence as well as technical elegance would be a wonderful addition to either Arsenal or Manchester United.

We will have to wait and see where the 27-year-old ends up, but if Lazio decide to sell him, we can expect a higher number of teams to be interested.

