Arsenal ready to part ways with star linked with multiple PL clubs, willing to accept £40m fee for sale - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly open to cashing in on academy graduate Eddie Nketiah in the summer for around £40 million amid interest from Premier League sides.

According to HITC, the north London side are open to letting the Englishman move on in the summer for the right price. Nketiah came through the Arsenal youth ranks to feature for the first team, but hasn't been able to establish himself as a nailed-on starter.

The 24-year-old is valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt and has made 36 appearances for the Gunners this campaign, scoring six and assisting three. With Mikel Arteta preferring to play Kai Havertz up top, the Englishman might have to consider a move to get more game time.

The Arsenal man has reportedly drawn interest from a host of Premier League teams, including London trio - West Ham, Fulham, and Crystal Palace. Nketiah will have a choice to make come the end of the season if the reports prove to be true and the Gunners let him move on.

Arsenal duo at the top of Thomas Tuchel's mind ahead of second leg clash

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel recently said that Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard will be key in the game against his side on Wednesday, April 17.

The Bavarian giants will host the north London side in the decisive second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at the Allianz Arena. The Gunners head into the game level on aggregate and both sides will be hoping they can secure qualification on Wednesday night.

The former Chelsea boss talked about the two players that would make it a difficult match, saying (via GOAL):

"I think with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard they always attack on the right, at least the beginning of an attack. They try to create an overlap there to get through or to switch sides. We didn’t learn anything new from the league game on Sunday [when Arsenal lost to Aston Villa]."

"It’s all very flexible, the transitions are very fluid. Most of the time everything happens, they’re not a team that commits to one formation. You can recognise a lot of automatic, but also free-running moves."

The Bayern boss added:

"We played very attentively in the first leg. They play a very attractive style. They play at the highest level. We did well in the first leg, but it’s only half-time. We need everything again and hope that the home game will be the deciding factor."

Bayern have endured a disappointing season by their standards and could be on course for a surprising trophyless campaign after missing out on the Bundesliga to Bayer Leverkusen.

