Arsenal ready to pay over €30 million for 23-year-old Real Madrid star: Reports

Premier League leaders Arsenal are reportedly willing to pay over €30 million for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz in the summer transfer window.

Diaz has been on loan at Serie A reigning champions AC Milan since the 2020-21 season. He has developed into a key player for the Italian outfit. Milan are reportedly interested in acquiring his services permanently at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has made 111 appearances for Milan to date, scoring 17 goals. His form has ascended this season and he already has six goals and three assists in 32 appearances.

These performances have piqued the attention of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as well. A report from Sport Mediaset (via CaughtOffside) states that Arsenal are willing to sign Diaz from Real Madrid.

The Spain international can be deployed on both the left and right flanks, as well as a central attacking midfielder. This would give the Gunners much-needed flexibility and depth in their squad, lessening the burden on the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard.

Diaz is unlikely to get much game time at Real Madrid. Moreover, with UEFA Champions League football on the table for him next season with the Gunners, it is definitely an attractive option for him.

In addition, Arsenal will face a much more challenging fixture list next season with the Champions League on the horizon. This is a prospect that Arteta's squad haven't experienced in six years. Diaz would perhaps offer a lot more to the Gunners than Real Madrid at this stage of his career.

Arsenal interested in signing Real Madrid star Marco Asensio at the end of the season: Reports

In addition to the Gunners' interest in Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz, Arteta and Co. are also keen on acquiring the services of winger Marco Asensio.

The Spain international is out of contract at the end of the season and could be signed on a free transfer. As per Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini in his column for TMW (via CaughtOffside), the Gunners are likely to be in the race for Asensio's signature.

He would add a lot of squad depth to their forward line, which they heavily lacked until the January acquisition of Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Asensio hasn't quite hit the world-class level he was tipped to as a youngster, however, the Spaniard possesses high levels of talent in his game. He has plied his trade for Los Blancos for seven seasons, scoring 57 goals in 270 appearances. He has also won numerous trophies, including three La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies.

