Arsenal ready to pay £52m release clause to sign La Liga star in the summer - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly leading Barcelona in the race to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. The player has a £52 million release clause which has put Arsenal ahead of Barca in the race to sign Zubimendi (as per London World).

From the Blaugrana's end, their sporting director Deco has reportedly met with the player's agent Inaki Ibanez, as per Sport Witness. Mundo Deportivo further reported that there are 'other factors' in play that could decide the outcome of the player's future. Clubs like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich are also involved in the race.

After spending seven years in the club's academy ranks, Zubimendi made his senior debut for Real Sociedad in 2018. Since then, the 25-year-old defensive midfielder has made 188 appearances registering eight goals and seven assists in the process.

He is a pivotal number six player, who makes 42.5 passes per match on average, with a 86% accuracy. Defensively, he averages 1.2 interceptions, 1.6 tackles, and 1.7 clearances per game (as per Sofa Score).

As for Arsenal, the Gunners signed Declan Rice from West Ham United for a club-record £105 million last summer and he's proven to be a hit at the club. However, with Kai Havertz finding success as a No. 9, Rice has taken up the No. 8 box-to-box midfield role. It has seen Thomas Partey (when fit) play as a defensive midfielder, but his future at the club remains uncertain.

Overall, it has helped the north London side perform really well, with the club challenging for the Premier League title this season. They are currently at the top of the table with 83 points in 36 games and take on Manchester United away this weekend (May 12). Manchester City are second with 82 points after 35 games.

Paul Merson predicts Manchester United to beat Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford

Mikel Arteta's side's trip to Old Trafford could have a potentially big say on the title race. The Gunners, however, have just won once at Manchester United in the last 16 years. Former English playmaker Paul Merson reckons the north London side will lose again this weekend.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson noted:

"The only thing that can work against Arsenal is their complacency. They'd have watched Palace take Manchester United to the cleaners [United lost 4-0 to Crystal Palace] and probably thought what chance do this guys have against us, but I hope that's not the case. They are a well oiled team at the moment and should win this game."

He further wrote:

"That said, I'm not as bullish as I was with my prediction for the North London derby as United tend to turn up for these games. If Arsenal score an early goal, this game could be over before half-time and that is what they should look to target. The last few times Arsenal won the league - they've always gone to Old Trafford and won, so it's not a bad omen!"

His final prediction read: 3-1.

The last time the two sides met, the Gunners won 3-1 at the Emirates on September 3, thanks to late goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus.