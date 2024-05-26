Arsenal are reportedly willing to part ways with 24-year-old defender Jakub Kiwior if they receive an attractive offer for his services in the summer. According to a Gunners squad audit conducted by The Athletic, Mikel Arteta could be willing to sell the Pole. This comes after just over a year after signing him from Italian outfit Spezia for £20 million.

Primarily a centre-back, Arteta has chosen to deploy Kiwior as a left-back, where he has struggled to establish a permanent spot in the first team. He has made just 38 appearances (24 starts) in a season and a half at the Emirates, with two goals and three assists to show for it.

He started off as a rotational player for Arteta, being brought onto the pitch for the last few minutes to close out games. However, he enjoyed a purple patch in February and March in Oleksandr Zinchenko's absence due to injury. He has bagged a goal and three assists in five Premier League games.

With the re-introduction of the Ukrainian into the squad, Kiwior was relegated to the bench again. This has led to The Athletic putting him in the 'things could change' category, which implies that a lucrative offer could be considered by Arsenal in the summer.

The Gunners are also claimed to have great interest in signing Ajax's 17-year-old wonderkid Jorrel Hato. The left-footed defender can play as a centre-back or left-back. This could leave Kiwior surplus to requirements.

However, the report goes on to claim that Kiwior is highly likely to continue at Arsenal and that the team are in no rush to part company with him. His contract expires in 2028 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €25 million.

What are Mikel Arteta and Edu looking for in the summer to improve the Arsenal squad?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu are reportedly in the market for a striker, central midfielder, and an upgraded left-back this summer.

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko's performances have been disappointing, and Thomas Partey has been extremely injury-prone since arriving at the club. This has forced the Gunners' management to scout the transfer market for potential replacements or upgrades.

The top name on Arsenal's wishlist is said to be Newcastle United sharpshooter Alexander Isak. The Swede's 25 strikes in 40 games this season have sparked their interest. HOwever, the Magpies have reportedly placed an incredulous £171 million price tag on their prized possession (via CaughtOffside).

The Gunners are also exploring alternative options like RB Leipzig's Slovenian marksman Benjamin Sesko and Bologna's revelation Joshua Zirkzee.

At left-back, the Gunners have been linked with Ajax's 17-year-old phenom Jorrel Hato, who can also be deployed as a left-footed centre-back. Another name that has been doing the rounds is Wolverhampton Wanderer's Algerian star Rayan Ait Nouri.

In midfield, Mikel Arteta's side have been linked with Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes. They also have Everton's defensive midfield gem Amadou Onana and Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi on the list. They will be looking for the perfect player to complete a world-class midfield trio alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.