Arsenal are reportedly ready to cash in on Thomas Partey in the summer as Mikel Arteta looks to raise cash for three new signings. As reported by The Sport Bible via ESPN, the Gunners are considering selling the Ghanian midfielder in January to raise money in order to rebolster their squad.

Partey has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal this season following Declan Rice's summer switch. In total, he has played just 251 minutes in the Premier League which indicates that he is no longer a key player at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners were reportedly ready to part ways with Partey in the summer itself but couldn't find a suitor.

As per the report, Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has emerged as the priority target for the north London side as the Brazilian continues to impress for Unai Emery's side. Luiz has played a pivotal role in the Lions' exceptional season so far who are currently fourth in the Premier League table, two points behind table toppers Arsenal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto is also among Arsenal's top targets. The Portugal international has been excellent for Wolves this season having contributed with one goal and eight assists in 10 appearances.

Suspended Brentford attacker Ivan Toney is also a top target for the Gunners as the Englishman edges closer to a return. The Bees are understood to be keen on keeping the 27-year-old until the summer but could sell if they get a substantial offer.

Partey has been at Arsenal since the summer of 2020 and has featured 104 times for the club. He played a big role in the Gunners' failed title chase last season featuring in 33 league outings.

Darren Bent backs Arsenal's reported £100m pursuit of Premier League attacker

Former England striker Darren Bent has backed Arsenal's reported pursuit of Brentford striker Ivan Toney as the club continues to be linked with the Englishman. As claimed by TBR Football via The Sun, the Gunners have been closely monitoring the situation of the striker, who is currently serving a ban (imposed by the English FA) for violating betting regulations

According to journalist Ben Jacobs from GiveMeSport, Brentford wants £100 million fee for the 27-year-old and Darren Bent has backed the Gunners' interest in Toney. He told talkSPORT, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Because Arteta just believes that he could be the missing link, maybe they are missing a few goals.”

Toney has scored 68 goals and produced 21 assists in 124 outings for Brentford till date. The attacker has been a major hit for the Bees in the Premier League having scored 32 goals and provided nine assists in 68 league games.