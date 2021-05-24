Arsenal ready to sell midfielder to fund move for Real Madrid outcast - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly ready to part ways with Joe Willock in order to raise funds for the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Arsenal, and Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to make his move permanent.

Willock, on the other hand, was loaned out to Newcastle United in January. He had a stellar stint on Tyneside, scoring eight goals in 14 Premier League appearances for Steve Bruce's men. This has led the Magpies to pursue a permanent deal for him, and Arteta is reportedly open to the idea of selling the midfielder this summer.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Arsenal would be willing to accept a £20 million bid for Joe Willock in the summer. The report also states that Arteta does not see the midfielder as part of his future plans at the club and would rather sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent basis.

Joe Willock continues to score goals with Newcastle... and Arsenal have a clear position for his future: he’s expected to return to #AFC and have his chance with the 1st team in the pre-season. Then he will leave the club only if ‘important bids’ will arrive. ⚪️🔴 #Arsenal — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 19, 2021

The Real Madrid man seems to suit Arsenal's system more than Willock does. However, it remains to be seen how much Los Blancos will demand for the services of the Norwegian.

Arsenal have alternatives lined up if Real Madrid refuse to sell Martin Odegaard

Arsenal may run into a few obstacles if they try to sign Martin Odegaard this summer. The midfielder was not part of Zinedine Zidane's plans in the season gone by. However, reports suggest the Frenchman may be on his way out of Real Madrid, and that could mean more opportunities for the midfielder under a new manager.

Even if Real Madrid do decide to part ways with Odegaard, Arsenal may not be able to afford the midfielder as reports suggest the Spanish outfit would demand a fee in the range of €70 million for his services.

Arsenal have reportedly lined up Norwich City midfielder Emiliano Buendia as a potential alternative if things don't go their way. The playmaker has been the standout player for the Canaries in the last couple of seasons, and Mikel Arteta is reportedly a huge fan of the Argentinian.

Buendia would cost Arsenal significantly less than Odegaard, but it remains to be seen what the Gunners decide to do this summer.

Sources have indicated that #Arsenal are open to the idea of selling the England U21 international in order to fund their pursuit of Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard, who took Willock’s place in the squad when he arrived on loan at the start of the year. pic.twitter.com/Viu1YowJ6c — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) May 20, 2021