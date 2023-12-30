Arsenal ready to sell two midfielders in January to fund transfers – Reports

Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell both Thomas Partey and Jorginho in the winter transfer window in order to lighten their current wage bill.

Partey, 30, has been unavailable for most of the ongoing 2023-24 term owing to a major hamstring injury. He has made just five appearances so far, starting three in the league and one in the Community Shield.

Jorginho, on the other hand, has been demoted to a squad role at the Emirates in the ongoing season. The 32-year-old has netted one goal in 18 games for his club so far, starting just half of them in the process.

Now, according to Football Insider, Arsenal are aiming to thin their first-team squad next January to make room for new signings. They have identified both Partey and Jorginho as potential outgoings as a result.

Should the Gunners manage to sell both players, they would remove close to £16 million from their annual wage bill. Subsequently, they could sign a new defender, a new midfielder, and a new number nine.

Meanwhile, Partey has contributed five goals and four assists in 104 outings since securing a £45 million exit from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

Jorginho, on the other hand, has netted one goal in 34 games across competitions since leaving Chelsea for £12 million earlier this January.

Arsenal backed to win against Fulham

In his column for the Planet Sport, ex-Wales midfielder Robbie Savage predicted a 2-0 triumph for Arsenal in their Premier League encounter at Fulham. Claiming that the Gunners will win this Sunday, he wrote:

"Fulham are not in a great run of form, they've lost three successive Premier League games. Arsenal were disappointed not to go to the top of the league with that [2-0] defeat against West Ham United. But I've seen enough in [their] play, they just couldn't get the ball in the net. West Ham defended so well. I think [they] go there [Craven Cottage], they'll win, bounce back."

Mikel Arteta's side, who have won once in their last five overall outings, are second in the 2023-24 league table with 40 points from 19 games.

The Cottagers, on the other hand, are in 13th spot with 21 points from 19 matches. They have failed to net in their last three league outings.

In terms of head-to-head record, the Gunners have registered 11 wins, six draws, and just one loss in their past 18 meetings against Fulham.