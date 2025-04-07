Arsenal ready to use Real Madrid clash in Champions League as chance to begin talks to sign Los Blancos star in €30 million deal: Reports

Arsenal would use their imminent Champions League clash with Real Madrid as a springboard to open negotiations for David Alaba, according to reports from Spain. According to journalist Miguel Angel Diaz (via Madrid Universal), Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his backline with an experienced face this summer. The Gunners have identified the Austrian as a target, as they could sign him for €30 million.

Alaba is still an integral part of the Santiago Bernabeu setup, but his long-term future is unclear. With injuries to both of their first-choice left-backs, Madrid will have to wait and see if manager Carlo Ancelotti will shift Alaba from centre-back to the flank for the first leg against the Gunners.

With Ferland Mendy injured and Fran Garcia still not wholly convincing, the 32-year-old’s versatility in the role could be beneficial for Los Blancos. The Gunners, though, have had their own defensive injury issues and view Alaba as a player who they could bring in right now to provide much-needed leadership and quality.

Real Madrid might not want to release a player of Alaba’s caliber this summer, but the Gunners will hope that the European meeting can prompt the beginning of a dialogue.

Gabriel Magalhaes to miss Arsenal's Champions League clash with Real Madrid

Arsenal's focus has shifted to their much-awaited Champions League meeting with Real Madrid after dropping points on the domestic front against Everton. While the Gunners get set to try to replicate their famous 1-0 aggregate victory over Madrid from 2006, they will have to do so without Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Brazilian underwent surgery on a hamstring problem sustained during the victory over Fulham, is out for the remainder of the season. However, now Mikel Arteta has a huge decision to make at centre-back. Jakub Kiwior could replace him next to William Saliba, and if Ben White moves centrally, Jurrien Timber will return at right-back.

Arsenal take on a Real Madrid team littered with attacking threats in Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham. The stakes are high for the Gunners, who may only have the UEFA Champions League as a realistic trophy opportunity this season.

The first leg gets underway Tuesday night (April 8) at the Emirates, with both sides looking to seize the initiative. The second leg will happen a week later (April 16) at the Santiago Bernabeu.

