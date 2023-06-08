Arsenal and Real Madrid among several clubs keeping tabs on defender with £17 million release clause: Reports

Arsenal and Real Madrid are reportedly keen to snap up Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda this summer.

Fresneda, 18, has emerged as one of the most promising right-backs in the world since his professional debut last January. He started 18 of his 22 La Liga matches for his side this season, failing to avoid relegation in the process.

A right-footed full-back blessed with pace and tackling, Fresneda was linked with the Gunners earlier this January.

Earlier this February, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs shed light on Arsenal's pursuit of Fresneda. He told Caught Offside:

"Arsenal will look at a right-back this summer to add depth and plan for the long term. The priority remains Ivan Fresneda, who they tried to sign in January. But, the player opted to stay at Real Valladolid until the end of the season despite offers from both the Gunners and Borussia Dortmund. Newcastle United were also tracking him."

Now, according to The Sun, Mikel Arteta's outfit have reignited their interest in the Spain U19 international ahead of the upcoming summer. They are keen to add the star to their ranks to introduce solid competition to Benjamin White.

However, the Gunners are unlikely to be unopposed in their long-standing pursuit of Fresneda, who has a £17 million release clause. Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are all keen to rope in the player.

Fresneda, who has a deal until June 2025 at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla, has made 26 appearances for Valladolid.

Madrid currently have Alvaro Odriozola and Dani Carvajal to play at right-back. While Odriozola has failed to prove his worth at Santiago Bernabeu, Carvajal is no longer in his prime. Their makeshift right-back Lucas Vazquez is also not an ideal option to marshall the position. On that note, It makes sense for Los Blancos to sign a new right-back.

As for the Gunners, they have Takehiro Tomiyasu as their starting right-back with Ben White playing cover. However, White might also be needed to play as a centre-back due to their poor squad depth, which will mean that Arteta will want another player who can play right-back at The Emirates.

Liverpool and Arsenal defenders tipped to shine at Real Madrid

Former West Ham United star Frank McAvennie has asserted that either Liverpool star Andrew Robertson or Arsenal ace Kieran Tierney would be a fantastic signing for Real Madrid this summer. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

"It will be good for Scottish football. They were talking about Tierney as well. Tierney is better than Andy... I think he is a better defender. I think either of them would fit in at Real Madrid. Either one alongside Vinicius Jr. would be magnificent. I could see it working with either of them there but Liverpool... they certainly need a revamp."

Robertson, 29, has emerged as a top target for Los Blancos in the recent past, as per the Daily Mail. He has been identified as a potential first-team starter as the La Liga giants are currently preparing for life after Ferland Mendy.

Tierney, on the other hand, has been speculated to depart Arsenal since the turn of the year as he has fallen down in the pecking order this term. The 25-year-old has been linked with Newcastle United and Manchester City of late.

Earlier last year, the ex-Celtic defender was linked with a summer transfer to Real Madrid, as per Football Insider.

