Arsenal receive boost as forward with €100 million value determined to make Emirates Stadium his destination in January: Reports

Mykhaylo Mudryk, who plays for Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk, is determined to secure a transfer to Arsenal, according to The Athletic. After registering an interest in signing the Ukrainian winger, the Gunners have now received a huge boost to secure his services.

Mudryk has had a great 2022-23 season in the Ukrainian Premier League. He has scored seven goals and created six assists in 12 league appearances. The winger has been excellent in the UEFA Champions League as well this campaign. He featured in all six of his outfit's group stage fixtures, recording three goals and two assists.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Arsenal priority for January window is Mykhaylo Mudryk. No agreements but conversations happening & 21yo Shakhtar Donetsk winger keen. Sources say deal can be done for lower than €100m public valuation

Arsenal are currently atop the Premier League table, five points clear of second-placed Manchester City. The Gunners have had a stellar season in the English top flight so far and will be looking to reinforce their squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

As per the aforementioned outlet, Mudryk is considered to be a priority target for the Gunners, with sources suggesting a deal is highly likely, although nothing has been agreed yet.

Arsenal's owners are reportedly prepared to completely back manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu in the transfer window. Shakhtar have valued the Ukrainian international at €100 million but a lower fee is believed to be possible.

This means that a January move for Mudryk is very much on the cards for Arsenal, as it is understood that the player wants to make the Emirates his next destination.

Former Arsenal defender urges Gunners to avoid signing Gabriel Jesus replacement amid injury issues

Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre believes the Gunners do not need to sign a replacement for Gabriel Jesus in the January transfer window. The Frenchman insists that the north London outfit must stick with their current squad while backing Eddie Nketiah to step up and perform.

Jesus suffered a knee injury in Brazil's final group-stage fixture against Cameroon in the FIFA World Cup. This has prompted speculation that the Gunners could potentially bring in a new striker, with Netherlands star Cody Gakpo and Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos reportedly on their radar.

Gabriel’s expected to return in January with Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus will miss the rest of the World Cup, sources close to player and Brazil confirm. He has pain in his knee and won’t be able to be back during the competition.Gabriel’s expected to return in January with Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus will miss the rest of the World Cup, sources close to player and Brazil confirm. He has pain in his knee and won’t be able to be back during the competition. 🚨🇧🇷 #Qatar2022Gabriel’s expected to return in January with Arsenal. https://t.co/TSZxO9X4dY

However, Silvestre has warned his former outfit of signing a forward in the January window, saying (via Football365):

“I don’t think it makes any sense to go out and buy a new player. I think they should stick with their current squad and I think that Eddie Nketiah has the potential to reach a really high level. He is not completely there yet, but this is his chance to grab the opportunity. He needs to grab this chance and score goals."

He added:

“It is a massive blow for Arsenal that he is injured now because he is so important to their style of playing. He creates space for the other players. But when a player is missing it opens up the opportunity for another player to step up."

