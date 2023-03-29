Arsenal receive clear update on transfer fee for potential Gabriel Jesus replacement: Reports

Montpellier SC manager Michel Der Zakarian has slapped a price tag of €30 million on Arsenal target Elye Wahi. The 20-year-old striker has been in top form this season and has interest from top European clubs.

Wahi has scored 12 goals in 24 Ligue 1 matches this season and assisted once. He has helped the French club stay in the middle of the table instead of fighting relegation.

The striker, who became the second teenager to score 20 Ligue 1 goals, is seen by Arsenal as a replacement for Gabriel Jesus. Der Zakarian told France Bleu:

"The kid, he's 20, and full of talent. That costs a lot. For me, [he's worth a] minimum €25-30m. When you see the TV rights over there, England can buy him. It's easier for them. He needs to run a lot more, always be moving and be in a position to repeat the efforts. He's a sprinter, he goes really quickly, but sometimes he's knackered after 45 minutes."

He added:

"He needs to work a bit better, that's training every day. If he wants to play in a big club and play with great players, he needs to work hard. He can go very far, at a very, very good level. Scoring goals like he does, you need to put them in the back of the net. What he does is good for his age, but I think he can do even better."

Montpellier have 36 points after 28 games and are placed 11th in the table.

Why are Arsenal replacing Gabriel Jesus?

Arsenal were in the market for a striker in January and were linked with various players. However, former Gunners defender Mikaël Silvestre advised that they should trust Eddie Nketiah.

He told Betting Expert:

"I think they should stick with their current squad and I think that Eddie Nketiah has the potential to reach a really high level. He is not completely there yet, but this is his chance to grab the opportunity. He needs to grab this chance and score goals."

Arsenal are reportedly looking to add more firepower to their attack and a striker is one of their priorities in the summer transfer window. Jesus is back from his injury, but Mikel Arteta is out to sign a natural #9 when the season ends.

