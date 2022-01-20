Arsenal receive loan offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with €8m obligation to buy: Reports

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have reportedly made a loan offer for former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The striker has been frozen out of the club since the beginning of December due to disciplinary reasons.

According to CBS Sports, Al Nassr are ready to sign Aubameyang on loan with an obligation to buy him for €8 million in the summer. The report states that Arsenal are yet to respond to the offer.

Aubameyang returned to the club from the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this week due to health issues. The striker was found to have heart lesions after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Mikel Arteta was asked about the striker's situation at the club. He said:

"He is in London and now he is going through some examinations, because we haven't had any clarity from the Gabon national team about the reasons why he came back. So obviously it is our obligation to make sure that medically the player is safe, he is in good condition and not any issues related to that - and to try to avoid any suggestion that is the case because so far historically everything we have done with the player. He has never had an issue. Hopefully that is the case. Let's go step by step and do the right examinations and make sure the players' health is in the best possible condition, and then we'll see what happens."

Aubameyang has scored four goals in 14 league appearances for the Gunners so far this season. The striker has been inconsistent in front of goal over the last two campaigns.

The 32-year old has scored 92 goals in 163 appearances across all competitions during his tenure at Arsenal. However, it now seems like his time at the club is coming to an end.

Arsenal in the market for a striker

Vlahovic in action for Fiorentina

Arsenal are reportedly looking to reinforce their attacking options during the January transfer window. The Gunners are resigned to losing both Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette at the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly a huge fan of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian has been in incredible form over the past year and has scored 17 goals in 21 league appearances so far this season.

According to reports, the Gunners are ready to bid around £70 million to sign the striker this month. However, it remains to be seen if Vlahovic will decide to join the club.

