Arsenal receive massive boost as key player sidenlined through injury set for return - Reports

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is reportedly set to return to action this weekend (February 25) in the Premier League away against Leicester City. The Ghana international missed the matches against Manchester City and Aston Villa due to a hamstring niggle.

Partey has been a regular feature in the middle of the park this season. Hence, his absence in the top-of-the-table showdown with the Cityzens was a massive blow for Mikel Arteta's team. Jorginho stepped in to cover up for the Ghanaian but failed to make an impact as they lost 3-1.

The former Chelsea man, however, had an exceptional performance against Aston Villa as the Gunners sealed a 4-2 win, scoring two goals in injury time.

Partey, however, remains an integral part of the team. His exceptional interception ability to break up the opposition team's play is an asset for the Gunners. He has made 23 appearances across competitions this campaign, scoring two goals.

As per talkSPORT, he will be back in action against Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will look to build on their win against Villa this weekend.

Manchester City dropped points against Nottingham Forest last weekend, meaning Arteta's side are once again back at the Premier League summit. They currently hold a two-point lead over Pep Guardiola's side, having played one game less than the Cityzens.

Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny penned a contract extension

Oxford United v Arsenal: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has extended his stay at the Emirates by a year. The midfielder arrived in north London in 2016 from FC Basel. He has since made 155 appearances for the Gunners, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists.

Elneny's latest contract will run until the end of the 2023-24 season. The Egyptian expressed his delight at extending his time at the esteemed club. He said (via the Gunners' official website):

“I’m so happy, I love this club and our supporters so much and I’ll give everything to help us be the best we can be, every day I’m here. It makes me so proud to have represented this amazing club since 2016. The spirit and togetherness we have in our squad right now is so positive and I’m so happy I have extended my contract.”

Mohamed ELNeny @ElNennY Arsenal for me isn't just a club I joined 7 years ago, which makes me the longest serving player currently Arsenal is home, family, happiness, growth, and ambition. My Arsenal family, I love you A new chapter begins in my journey with Arsenal. I just signed a new contract

Elneny, however, has seen limited game time this season, due to thigh and knee injuries. He has been on the grass eight times, amassing a total match time of 352 minutes.

