Arsenal receive transfer blow in their chase of attacking midfielder - Reports

Arsenal could find it increasingly difficult to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal after what has transpired at Real Madrid in the last few hours or so.

The Gunners were hoping to sign the Norwegian on a permanent basis this summer following his impressive displays in the second half of the 2020-21 season.

Odegaard himself was open to another spell at Arsenal, but Zinedine’s Zidane’s departure from the Bernabeu could tempt him to stay in the Spanish capital and potentially break into the first-team next season.

Martin Odegaard the last player to leave the pitch as he waves goodbye to the Arsenal fans. pic.twitter.com/d3MUXrEknO — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) May 23, 2021

Spanish publication AS had previously claimed that any possibility of Odegaard leaving on loan again or permanently would depend on Zidane staying at Real Madrid.

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta will have to look elsewhere for a creative player

Mikel Arteta revealed after Arsenal’s final game of the season that the club want to keep Odegaard beyond his loan spell and they will negotiate with Real Madrid to see what can be done.

"We have a very clear and decided opinion about what we would like to do," Arteta said. "But he is not our player. I do not know what could happen, it is not in our hands, in the next few days there will be negotiations.

“We have done everything possible to make him feel comfortable in the team and be able to play for him, I hope we have conveyed to him that this is a good place to play.”

Talks could stretch this season as Real Madrid will most likely wait until they hire a new manager before deciding whether Odegaard has any future at the club.

Arsenal transfer round-up as Odegaard talks planned and Bissouma admission madehttps://t.co/bH1tm46M5e pic.twitter.com/d0oYszFkxu — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 24, 2021

Arsenal perhaps need to move on from Odegaard and look at other players. The Gunners need to sign a new creative midfielder in time for pre-season to ensure they start the next campaign on the right track.

Several names have been thrown into the hat, including those of Emiliano Buendia, Philippe Coutinho, and Houssem Aouar.

Arsenal will be without European football for the first time in 25 years, so it won’t be easy signing the cream of the crop this summer.