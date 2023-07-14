Arsenal receive transfer offer to sell 27-year-old star - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly received an offer from Turkish side Besiktas JK for centre-back Rob Holding.

According to The Athletic's transfer news specialist David Ornstein, the proposal is worth €2.5 million. However, the Gunners are expected to reject it, as they reckon Holding, 27, is worth more.

Ornstein tweeted:

"EXCL: Besiktas have submitted an offer to sign Rob Holding from Arsenal. Proposal for centre-back worth €2.5m. Far below what #AFC might consider to sell & will be rejected."

Holding's contract expires next summer. According to Ornstein, his deal includes an option that will allow the Gunners to extend it by a year.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Besiktas have submitted an offer to sign Rob Holding from Arsenal. Proposal for centre-back worth €2.5m. Far below what theathletic.com/4689578/2023/0… EXCL: Besiktas have submitted an offer to sign Rob Holding from Arsenal. Proposal for centre-back worth €2.5m. Far below what #AFC might consider to sell & will be rejected. 27yo has 1yr left on contract + club option to extend by 12mnth @TheAthleticFC 🚨 EXCL: Besiktas have submitted an offer to sign Rob Holding from Arsenal. Proposal for centre-back worth €2.5m. Far below what #AFC might consider to sell & will be rejected. 27yo has 1yr left on contract + club option to extend by 12mnth @TheAthleticFC theathletic.com/4689578/2023/0…

However, it remains to be seen if the Englishman will want to stay at the Emirates. He fell down the pecking order last season, with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes forming Mikel Arteta's preferred centre-back pairing.

That meant Holding played just 24 times last season, scoring twice in 1,397 minutes of action (58.2 minutes per game). In fact, he didn't start a Premier League game until March, but he did start six of their eight UEFA Europa League contests.

Following Saliba's injury in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie against Sporting CP, Holding started six straight league games. Arsenal conceded 13 goals in that run and won just twice, which eventually led them to lose the top-flight title to Manchester City.

While Holding wasn't solely responsible for their defensive woes, he didn't offer the kind of solidity Saliba did. With the Gunners set to sign Jurrien Timber, who can play as centre-back and right-back, from Ajax, Holding's minutes might dip further if he stays for the 2023-24 season.

Rob Holding is one of the only players from Arsene Wenger era to still be in Arsenal's current squad

Rob Holding was signed for Arsenal from Bolton Wanderers by legendary manager Arsene Wenger in 2016 for around £2.5 million.

The Gunners squad has undergone plenty of change since Wenger's final game in charge in March 2018. Holding, Mohamed Elneny and Eddie Nketiah are now the only players from the French tactician's time at the Emirates to still be a part of the team.

Granit Xhaka departed for Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month, while the club chose not to renew Ainsley Maitland-Niles' expiring contract. All other players from Wenger's final squad have departed the club.

Since arriving in 2016, Holding has made 162 appearances for Arsenal, scoring five goals. He has won two FA Cups and two FA Community Shields with the team.

Poll : 0 votes