Arsenal refusing to loan out star player who is not in Mikel Arteta's plans - Reports

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are refusing to loan out Kieran Tierney despite the left-back not being in Mikel Arteta's plans. Tierney has attracted interest from Real Sociedad in the summer transfer window.

While the Spanish club are interested in taking the player on loan, the Gunners want to secure a permanent transfer. Romano wrote for Caughtoffside regarding the Scot:

“The future of Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney remains up in the air but I do know that Real Sociedad are keen to bring him to Spain as part of a loan move, but Arsenal at the moment insist on a permanent transfer."

Kieran Tierney joined the north London club back in 2019 and has since made 124 appearances, scoring five goals and providing as many assists. While he played in the FA Community Shield showdown against Manchester City, Tierney was not in the squad against Nottingham in the Premier League opener.

Tierney made 36 appearances across competitions last season, scoring one goal and providing two assists. The 26-year-old, however, started only 16 of those matches across competitions.

Oleksandr Zinchenko's arrival pushed Tierney down the pecking order. Jurrien Timber's arrival could see the player getting further less game time. While an exit is the best option for Mikel Arteta's team, the Gunners want to secure a permanent transfer for the player.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta raved about Declan Rice

Arsenal splashed the cash out in the summer transfer market to bring in Declan Rice from West Ham United. Since signing for the north London club, Rice has already started proving his worth.

Apart from his undeniable football skills, Rice is also a leader on the pitch. Arteta has been impressed with Rice's qualities as the Spaniard told the media following the clash against Nottingham Forest (via Arsenal's website):

"He’s very natural. As you’ve seen today, I don’t know if it was after two minutes or 10, the way he’s moving, the way he’s coaching, the way he has integrated into that dressing room, I think he’s enjoying the position as well. He probably should have scored two goals today, so more of the same. He’s not thinking, he’s just acting and I’m really pleased with what he’s done."

Along with Thomas Partey, Declan Rice could be expected to be a mainstay in the Gunner's midfield this season. The 24-year-old's arrival could help the team to lift the Premier League title that they were so agonizingly close to winning last season.