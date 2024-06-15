Arsenal have reportedly reignited interest in Everton midfielder Amadou Oana after missing out on the Belgian last summer. As reported by Joe Thomas of the Liverpool Echo (via Transfer News Live X channel), the Gunners have gotten in touch with Everton regarding the availability of the 22-year-old.

As per the aforementioned report, Everton are likely to demand a fee in the region of £50 million for their prized asset. The Toffees midfielder is also reportedly attracting interest from the likes of Newcastle United, Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Arsenal are said to be long-term admirers of Onana and made a failed attempt to land him last year. They are understood to be keen on landing the highly-regarded midfielder with Everton struggling to comply with Premier league Profit and Sustainability Regulations.

Onana has established himself as a key player at Goodison Park since his £33 million switch from Lille in 2022. He has so far featured 72 times for the Royal Blues contributing with four goals and three assists.

Capable of playing either as a number six or number eight, Onana is a physical specimen with a 6'4" frame and is also technically gifted. Aged just 22, he has a bright future ahead of him and has certainly outgrown Everton.

Arsenal are understood to be in the market for a replacement for Thomas Partey while Mohamed Elneny is also leaving at the end of the season. Onana seems like a perfect choice to replace Partey and become the much-needed midfield partner of Declan Rice.

The Gunners reportedly wanted Onana last summer but failed to secure a deal with Everton. However, given the Toffees' current financial situation, a move could well be on the cards this summer.

Arsenal outcast considering his future amid struggles for playing time: Reports

Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson has reportedly informed the Gunners that he is exploring his options this summer. The 24-year-old has become a bit-part player for the north London giants of late and has struggled for playing time.

Nelson came through the youth ranks of Arsenal and was very highly regarded since his young days. However, he has not quite been able to impose himself as a regular under Mikel Arteta despite making 89 senior appearances for the club so far.

Nelson played just 729 minutes of football last season contributing with one goal and three assists. He was the subject of interest from clubs across Europe in January but Arteta did not sanction a move amid his side's title challenge.