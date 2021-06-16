Arsenal reject bid from Aston Villa for young midfield sensation - Reports

Arsenal have rejected a £25 million bid from Aston Villa for midfield sensation Emile Smith Rowe, according to The Athletic.

Emile Smith Rowe has had a breakout season at Arsenal. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder was one of the few positives in a dismal season for the Gunners. Arsenal finished 8th in the Premier League and will be without European football for the first time in 25 years.

Aston Villa are looking to take advantage of Smith Rowe's situation at Arsenal. The former Huddersfield loanee is under contract until 2023 with Arsenal keen to extend his deal. However, there has been no official announcement regarding a potential renewal.

Aston Villa are looking to pounce by beating Arsenal for the second time in this transfer window. Dean Smith's side already trumped the Gunners to the signing of Norwich City winger Emiliano Buendia.

After completing the signing of the Argentine midfielder, Aston Villa showed their ambition by making a shock bid for Emile Smith Rowe, which Arsenal quickly rejected.

🚨 Exclusive: Arsenal reject bid of around £25m from Aston Villa for midfielder Emile Smith Rowe. #AFC working to renew 20yo’s contract — which ends in 2023 — & have no interest in selling. #AVFC pursuit underlines their ambition this summer @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/sPsrVzOVw4 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 16, 2021

Arsenal keen on adding a new playmaker to their squad

Signing a new playmaker seems to be high on Mikel Arteta's priority list this summer. Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign Norwegian star Martin Odegaard permanently from Real Madrid after the 22-year-old spent the last 6 months on loan at the Emirates.

This could be bad news for youngsters like Emile Smith Rowe, who will fall behind in the pecking order if Mikel Arteta decides to spend big on a new attacking midfielder.

Arsenal have a lot of options in attacking midfield. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Aston Villa, on the other hand, can offer Smith Rowe more first-team opportunities. The 20-year-old midfielder is at a point in his career where he would prefer regular first-team football rather than being sent out on loan or playing a few cup matches.

If Emile Smith Rowe wants to stay at Arsenal, it is expected that he will demand regular playing time in the first-team. It will be interesting to see whether Aston Villa return with an improved bid for the England U-21 international.

OM are progressing in talks to sign Mattéo Guendouzi from Arsenal. Personal terms already agreed. 🇫🇷



Smith-Rowe will stay and he’s 100% signing a new contract - no doubt. ✍🏻



Aston Villa bid turned down, as @David_Ornstein reported.#AFC still negotiating to sell Xhaka to Roma. https://t.co/LV5vpXxfuH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2021

