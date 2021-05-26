Arsenal reopen talks with Norwich City star Emiliano Buendia: Reports

According to well renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are keen on snapping up Norwich City playmaker Emiliano Buendia. Romano says the Gunners have re-opened contact with the Argentine’s agent ahead of a potential summer deal.

With Martin Odegaard returning to Real Madrid following his six-month loan, Buendia is reportedly high on Arsenal’s wish list. The club are set to dive into the transfer market for a new creative midfielder to ease the workload on the young shoulders of Emile Smith-Rowe.

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke squashed the swirling exit rumors, stating the club’s confidence in keeping Buendia at the Carrow Road Stadium for at least another season after their return to the English top-flight.

"We are not struggling financially anymore and are ourselves playing on the big stage of Premier League level, for that I am not in fear that a player of this category has to leave."

"They are all on long-term contracts, so if a club really wants to buy one of our key players, they have to invest an unbelievable amount of money, and it would be pretty difficult,” Farke stated via Sky Sports.

However, Arsenal have now been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of the Argentine following The Athletic revealing Norwich City are now ready to path ways with their star man.

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have now reopened talks with Emiliano Buendia, who is reportedly keen to make a switch to the Emirates.

Speaking via his official twitter account, Fabrizio said: “Emiliano Buendia is one of the options that Arsenal are seriously considering as potential new signing.

He’s appreciated and #AFC board have re-started contacts with his agents after opening talks in December. Buendia would accept a move to Arsenal and he’s now waiting.”

Arsenal keen on signing Norwich City star Emiliano Buendia

Emiliano Buendia played a vital role in Norwich City’s success this season. He racked up 15 goals and 16 assists to help the Canaries secure a first-place finish and secure a return to the Premier League after just a season in the English 2nd division. He topped the league’s assist chart and was also crowned the EFL Championship player of the season.

Buendia’s stellar campaign has not gone unnoticed as he caught the eye of a few top clubs in the Premier League who are vying for his signature.

Following an eighth-placed finish, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly planning a squad overhaul in the summer as he maps out the club’s hunt for silverware. The Gunners are keen on bolstering their attacking ranks with the addition of Emiliano Buendia, but reports claim Arsenal will have to fork out £40m for his services.