Arsenal could replace Jorginho with 27-year-old midfielder set to become free agent - Reports

Arsenal could reportedly pursue Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud to replace Jorginho.

The Italian joined the Gunners from Chelsea on a 18-month contract only this January primarily as injury cover for Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka. However, according to the Express, the club could let him leave this summer itself if they are able to find a replacement.

Dahoud, 27, has emerged as a candidate for the same. The two-time German international is set to run out of contract this summer and looks certain to leave Dortmund on a free transfer after six years at the club.

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano reported via Twitter on May 11 that Dahoud will make a decision on his future soon. The midfielder is rumored to have garnered interest from both Serie A and Premier League clubs.

Dahoud will leave Borussia Dortmund as free agent in the next weeks. Mahmoud Dahoud will make a decision on his future club soon. Premier League clubs approached him over free deal and looks most likely destination — while there’s interest also from Serie A.Dahoud will leave Borussia Dortmund as free agent in the next weeks. Mahmoud Dahoud will make a decision on his future club soon. Premier League clubs approached him over free deal and looks most likely destination — while there’s interest also from Serie A. 🇩🇪 #transfersDahoud will leave Borussia Dortmund as free agent in the next weeks. https://t.co/PVfiKMBcv8

Should Arsenal find a way to sign the soon-to-be free agent, they could sell Jorginho. The former Chelsea man started four of his first five league matches for the club before briefly settling for a bench role.

More recently, he has started each of the Gunners' last two games, even recording an assist in their impressive 2-0 win away to Newcastle United.

The aforementioned Express report added that Jorginho is rumored to be interested in a move back to his native Italy. Journalist Graeme Bailey referred to the same shortly after the UEFA Euro 2020 winner's move to Arsenal and said on the "Talking Transfers" podcast (as quoted by Express):

"I’ve been told by someone and they said that they wouldn’t be surprised if Jorginho lifts the title and then still moves back to Italy in the summer."

Prior to signing for Chelsea in the summer 2018, Jorginho was a key figure for S.S.C Napoli. The Italian made 160 appearances for the newly crowned Serie A champions between 2014 and 2018, recording six goals and 14 assists.

Rumored Arsenal target Mahmoud Dahoud has struggled for playing time this season

Mahmoud Dahoud missed a major portion of Borussia Dortmund's 2022-23 season due to a long-term shoulder injury. The knock kept him out of action from August last year to this February.

This has meant Dahoud has made just 10 appearances across competitions for the German side this term, recording one assist. He featured in all of their four Bundesliga games between March 1 and April 1, but has not played since.

The rumored Arsenal target has failed to even make the matchday squad for their last three league fixtures.

Overall, Dahoud has played 141 times across competitions for Dortmund since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2017. He has contributed five goals and 17 assists in that time, while lifting the DFB-Pokal and German Super Cup.

