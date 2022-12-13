 Arsenal could revive interest in 26-year-old winger who might be available for cut-price fee in January: Reports 

Arsenal could revive their interest in Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio, Football.London has reported. The Spain international has struggled for minutes at Madrid and could be on his way out of the club in January.

Arsenal were heavily linked with the 26-year-old right winger in the summer but a move never materialized. The Gunners are reportedly interested in adding a winger to their roster in January and could revisit the topic of Asensio. He has emerged as a cheaper alternative to Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The interest in Asensio reignited after he scored in Spain’s 7-0 win over Costa Rica at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With Gabriel Jesus ruled out for three months following a knee operation, the Premier League leaders are looking to add more firepower to their squad to maintain their advantage.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid want to cash in on Asensio in order to raise funds for Liverpool target Jude Bellingham. Alvaro Odriozola, Jesus Vallejo, and Dani Ceballos have also been put up for sale in the January transfer window.

Asensio, who has only started three games for Real Madrid in the 2022-23 season, will see his Real Madrid contract expire in June 2023. To avoid losing Asensio for free next summer, Madrid might be open to accepting a cut-price fee from Arsenal in January.

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko backs Eddie Nketiah to stand in for Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has opened up about the latest injury blow the league leaders have been dealt. Gabriel Jesus, who has scored five goals and claimed five assists in 14 Premier League appearances this season, could take around three months to recover from his knee issue.

Filling in for the in-form Brazilian is a herculean task, but Zinchenko is confident Nketiah will do a good job. Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Manchester City man said:

“Since I came here, [Nketiah] has been amazing. Honestly, even watching him last season, I was surprised a lot because the ability and quality he has is incredible. He has an amazing potential and future for sure.

“The way he works so hard, I have no doubts about him. For sure, he's going to help the team as much as he can and he understands the pressure now a little bit. He should realise how important he will be for the rest of the season.”

Nketiah has featured in 19 games for Arsenal in the 2022-23, scoring thrice and providing an assist.

