Arsenal revive interest in Premier League attacker ahead of transfer deadline - Reports

Arsenal are set to revive their interest in Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha before the end of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones. Zaha was a transfer target for the Gunners' former manager Unai Emery but a move for the Ivory Coast international never materialized.

As things stand, the Gunners are reportedly looking at the possibility of signing either Pedro Neto from Wolverhampton Wanderers or Villarreal's Yeremy Pino. Dean Jones, however, stated that Wilfried Zaha is also on the team's transfer shortlist.

Speaking on The Football Terrace YouTube channel, the transfer expert stated:

"They’re not the only two names they’re looking at [Neto and Pino]. In the background, there is Wilfried Zaha. That deal is not moving forward at the moment, but Zaha is definitely one of those players that ticks the boxes and that Arsenal have an eye on. We will have to wait and see if they go down that path, Zaha is obviously in red-hot form at the moment."

Mikel Arteta's side have had an impressive summer transfer window. However, they are still in search of a new winger ahead of the transfer deadline. The Gunners were linked with a move for Leeds United attacker Raphinha. However, he has since joined FC Barcelona.

Another reason why Arsenal need a new winger is because of Nicolas Pepe's departure. The club's record signing has left for Ligue 1 side OGC Nice on a season-long loan deal.

Wilfried Zaha could provide Mikel Arteta with more options in attack. The former Manchester United player is capable of playing on the left-wing as well as a centre-forward.

Wilfried Zaha has been a consistent performer for Crystal Palace for a number of seasons now but has failed to secure a move to a bigger club. The Ivorian international has made an electric start to the 2022-23 season for Patrick Vieira's side.

Zaha has scored three goals from three Premier League games so far. He scored a goal against Liverpool at Anfield in a 2-2 draw before netting a brace against Aston Villa in a 3-1 win for Crystal Palace.

Arsenal's new signing has propelled them to the top of the Premier League

Arsenal's marquee summer signing Gabriel Jesus has propelled the Gunners to the top of the Premier League charts. Mikel Arteta's side have won all three of their league games so far and are two points clear at the top of the standings. They are the only side with a 100% record at the moment.

Gabriel Jesus has played a big role in Arsenal's recent form. The Brazilian forward has scored twice and assisted a further three times in the opening three games of the new season.

Arsenal will now take on newly-promoted Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, August 27.

