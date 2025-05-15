Arsenal at risk of losing pole-position in race to sign Martin Zubimendi; European giants still in with a chance to launch move: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly at risk of losing pole-position in the race to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window. According to AS, the Gunners are yet to finalise a deal with the Spain international or sign any documents related to the move (via Sport Witness).

It is claimed that Xabi Alonso's arrival at Stamford Bridge ahead of the next season has drawn their interest in Zubimendi once again. He's been a crucial part of the Real Sociedad setup this campaign, bagging two goals and assists each in 46 appearances across competitions.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds, with the Gunners in need of a new number six. Jorginho and Thomas Partey's futures at the Emirates are uncertain, which has increased the need for a holding midfielder.

With guaranteed game time and the chance to challenge for top honors, it would certainly be good to join the north London outfit for the 26-year-old. Arsenal are second in the Premier League standings and made it till the final four of the UEFA Champions League this year.

Trending

However, joining Real Madrid is very tempting, given the reputation of the club. They have won the Champions League 15 times and are likely to finish second in La Liga this year.

Fabrizio Romano provides update about Arsenal and Real Madrid target

Dean Huijsen

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen ahead of the summer transfer window. The 20-year-old is contracted with the Cherries till 2030.

However, it is claimed that the Spaniard could be signed this summer for a fee of £50 million. Providing an update about the centre-back's situation on his YouTube channel, Romano said (via The Boot Room):

“Even including tonight, clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal are always called to be informed about the situation of Dean Huijsen. Chelsea and Arsenal have been in regular contact over the past 24 hours to understand what happens, if they can still enter the race in case the deal collapses."

“Liverpool left the conversation more than 24 hours ago because they understood the player was giving total priority to Real Madrid.”

It seems as though Huijsen's priority is a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. It seems reasonable that he wishes for this over joining the Gunners, who have William Saliba and Gabriel are sure-shot starters in the central defensive positions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More