Arsenal to rival Real Madrid in race to sign attacker valued at over €50 million: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to rival Real Madrid for the signing of PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo. The Netherlands international has been in supreme form this season and is attracting interest from multiple European giants.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal have entered the race for PSV's Cody Gakpo and are up against Real Madrid for his signature. The Dutch side rate him at over €50 million, with both sides looking to make a move for him next summer.

The Gunners signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City earlier this summer for a reported fee of around €50 million to reinforce their attack. The Brazilian has made a significant contribution to their solid start to the season, having scored five and assisted four goals in the Premier League in 10 matches.

But Mikel Arteta and Co. are eager to add even more fire to their already thriving attack and have identified Gakpo as a potential option. The left-winger captained PSV against Arsenal in a recent 1-0 Europa League defeat at the Emirates.

He has scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 19 matches this season, signaling that he could be ready for the next step in his career. Gakpo was also linked with Manchester United in the summer window earlier this year, but the Red Devils instead signed Antony from Ajax.

"Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world". Cody Gakpo: "I was close to leaving PSV. I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United, in the end the deal didn’t go through... and it was a shame", tells The Times."Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world". Cody Gakpo: "I was close to leaving PSV. I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United, in the end the deal didn’t go through... and it was a shame", tells The Times. 🚨🔴 #MUFC @TomAllnutt_ "Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world". https://t.co/M81STcAdb6

Meanwhile, Real Madrid see him as a possible long-term replacement for Karim Benzema, who will turn 35 in December this year. Gakpo is adept at playing across the frontline, which would suit Madrid's young attack.

Arsenal enjoy exhiliarting start to the new season

Arsenal have had a whirlwind start to the new season and are currently leading the Premier League table with 27 points after 10 matches. They have lost just once in the league this term, to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

They have won all of their Europa League group stage matches so far and are leading the Group A table with 12 points from four matches. The Gunners look set to qualify for the knockout rounds of the competition.

Arteta's side are next in action on Sunday, October 23, as they travel to Southampton in the Premier League. They will face Gakpo's PSV in the Europa League next on Thursday.

