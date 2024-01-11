Arsenal's London rivals plotting move to sign Gunners target in January - Reports

According to The Times, West Ham United are plotting a move for Arsenal target Santiago Gimenez in the ongoing January transfer window.

Gimenez currently plays for Eredivisie side Feyenoord Rotterdam. He joined the club in the summer of 2022 and helped them win the Eredivisie title in the 2022-23 season, scoring 15 goals in 32 league appearances.

The Mexican forward has been in spectacular form this season, netting 18 goals in 16 league appearances.

According to the report, West Ham could make a move to sign the forward this month, given their lack of options in attacking areas. Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta are currently injured and Mohammed Kudus is headed to AFCON with Ghana.

David Moyes' side lack firepower moving forward, and a talented striker like Gimenez could help the team deal with these absences. Arsenal have also previously been linked with a move for Gimenez.

Feyenoord coach Andre Slot is aware of the interest in his leading striker. Slot told Voetbal International that they would contemplate a sale only for the right price. He said (via GOAL):

"Suppose a club comes along for Santiago Gimenez that offers €60 million (£52m/$66m) and the club agrees, then I wouldn't lie down. I can't even do that. If it is good for Feyenoord and the player wants it, why would I object?'"

Gimenez is contracted with Feyenoord until the end of the 2026-27 season and the striker has an estimated market value of €50 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus returns to training after knee injury

Arsenal's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus missed the team's most recent game against Liverpool in the FA Cup on January 7 due to a knee injury. The absence raised concern among the Gunners' faithful that the former Manchester City forward could be set for a long spell on the sidelines.

However, Jesus has returned to first team training, shutting down speculations regarding a prolonged injury absence. The 26-year-old is a key player for Mikel Arteta's side.

Jesus has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 22 appearances this season. Besides leading their frontline, Jesus is vital to Arteta's set-up due to his proficiency in holding the ball up and bringing midfielders into play. Arsenal return to action on January 20 against Crystal Palace in a Premier League home clash.